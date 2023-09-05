The sports category has moved to a new website.

Silent threat: 7 effects of prolonged headphone usage

Amos Robi

In our modern world, headphones have become an indispensable accessory which has become more like a necessity

Lady with headphone
Lady with headphone

Whether we're grooving to our favourite tunes, immersing ourselves in a thrilling podcast, or trying to find some peace in a noisy environment, headphones offer a convenient escape. However, the convenience they provide comes at a cost.

Prolonged headphone usage can have detrimental effects on our physical and mental well-being.

One of the most apparent consequences of excessive headphone usage is hearing damage.

The World Health Organization estimates that over a billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices, including the prolonged use of headphones at high volumes.

When the volume is cranked up to dangerous levels, it can cause permanent damage to the delicate hair cells in our inner ears, leading to hearing impairment.

Wearing headphones for extended periods can also increase the risk of ear infections. The enclosed environment inside the ear cups can trap moisture, creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

Over time, this can lead to painful ear infections and discomfort, potentially requiring medical attention.

READ: 5 reasons you shouldn't exercise with headphones

woman-listening-music-with-headphones
woman-listening-music-with-headphones Pulse Nigeria

Tinnitus, often described as a persistent ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in the ears, can be a consequence of excessive headphone use. Listening to music or other audio at high volumes can overstimulate the auditory nerves, leading to the perception of these phantom sounds. Tinnitus can be not only distressing but also challenging to treat.

While headphones offer a refuge from external noise, prolonged use can result in social isolation.

When we constantly plug into our own private auditory world, we may unintentionally distance ourselves from friends, family, and the surrounding environment.

This isolation can lead to a decline in interpersonal relationships and a disconnect from the real world.

Listening to calming music can be a great stress reliever, but when used excessively or in noisy environments, headphones can contribute to stress and anxiety.

The need to block out external sounds can indicate a desire to escape from stressors, and this can become a maladaptive coping mechanism, potentially exacerbating mental health issues.

READ: 6 tricks to extend headphone durability

A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones
A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones A young man relaxing outdoors listening to music using phone and headphones Pulse Live Kenya

Wearing headphones for long hours can cause physical discomfort, such as ear pain and soreness.

The pressure applied to the ears and the heat generated within the ear cups can lead to irritation and discomfort. This discomfort can be particularly pronounced when using over-ear headphones.

Prolonged headphone usage can also impact cognitive function. Constant exposure to loud music or audio can reduce concentration and productivity levels, making it harder to focus on tasks.

This is especially concerning for students and professionals who rely on their ability to concentrate.

Amos Robi

