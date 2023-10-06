The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Naked truth - How cuddling without clothes deepens bonds

Fabian Simiyu

The intimate art of naked cuddling

Couple cuddling
Couple cuddling

Cuddling is a universal form of physical affection that transcends cultural boundaries and has been cherished throughout human history. It's a way to express love, comfort, and intimacy between partners.

While cuddling fully clothed is the norm in many relationships, there's a growing interest in the practice of cuddling while naked.

In this article, we will explore the importance of naked cuddling and its potential benefits for couples.

Couple cuddling
Couple cuddling Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 things your partner loves but would never ask for

Cuddling in the nude allows for skin-to-skin contact, which fosters a deeper sense of intimacy and vulnerability between partners.

Direct physical contact promotes the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the 'love hormone,' which strengthens emotional bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naked cuddling encourages open communication. When partners are physically close and comfortable, they may find it easier to discuss their feelings, desires, and concerns.

Couple talking while on a date
Couple talking while on a date Pulse Live Kenya

This can lead to better understanding and empathy within the relationship.

Cuddling, in general, is known to reduce stress and anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naked cuddling takes this to another level by maximising skin-to-skin contact, which can soothe the nervous system and provide a profound sense of relaxation.

Cuddling while naked can also improve sleep quality. The release of oxytocin and other feel-good hormones can lead to more restful and rejuvenating sleep, leaving both partners feeling refreshed and recharged.

For couples facing a rut in their physical relationship, naked cuddling can serve as a gentle reintroduction to intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can reignite the spark and remind partners of their attraction to each other.

Couple laughing
Couple laughing ece-auto-gen

Naked cuddling requires a significant level of trust and vulnerability.

Engaging in this practice can strengthen the trust between partners, as they are willingly exposing themselves—both physically and emotionally—to one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being naked together promotes body positivity and self-acceptance. It allows partners to appreciate each other's bodies without judgment, fostering a positive body image and boosting self-esteem.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The unbreakable bond: 9 reasons most men are loyal to their barbers

The unbreakable bond: 9 reasons most men are loyal to their barbers

Naked truth - How cuddling without clothes deepens bonds

Naked truth - How cuddling without clothes deepens bonds

DP Gachagua shares personal regret about family planning

DP Gachagua shares personal regret about family planning

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card

10 ways to support someone battling depression

10 ways to support someone battling depression

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

Men are intimidated by women who possess these 3 traits

From A to X class: A guide to understanding Mercedes Benz classes

From A to X class: A guide to understanding Mercedes Benz classes

What's responsible for that sweet newborn smell?

What's responsible for that sweet newborn smell?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

5 lies every girl has told her boyfriend before

Musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu Mathu

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Consider getting a guinea fowl on your property today [Kiwi Gardener]

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards