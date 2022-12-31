ADVERTISEMENT
8 ideas to make your New Year's Eve party stand out

Denis Mwangi

Family and friends celebrating New Year's eve party at home
Family and friends celebrating New Year's eve party at home

New Year's Eve is a time for celebration, marking the end of one year and the beginning of the next.

While many people opt for traditional parties or events, there are also plenty of opportunities to get creative and come up with unique and fun ways to celebrate.

Here are 8 ideas for making your New Year's Eve party stand out:

Invite friends over and spend the evening watching a series of classic or favorite films.

You could even theme the marathon around a particular genre or decade, such as romantic comedies from the 90s or sci-fi blockbusters from the 2000s.

A family watching a movie on a projection screen at home
A family watching a movie on a projection screen at home Pulse Live Kenya

Gather a group of friends and spend the evening playing board games, card games, or video games.

You could even turn it into a tournament with prizes for the winners, or mix things up by playing outdoor games.

Hosting a cooking party can be a fun and interactive way to celebrate with friends and family. The theme of your cooking party can influence the menu or you could try new recipes or cuisines such as Swahili, Italian or Mexican, or a cooking style, such as grilling or baking.

Set up a karaoke machine and invite friends to sing their hearts out. You could even turn it into a competition with prizes for the best performances, or have guests perform in teams for added fun. Make sure you’re not disturbing the neighbours.

Friends singing together at home
Friends singing together at home Pulse Live Kenya

If you don’t want to cook, you can invite friends to bring their favourite dishes and spend the evening trying a variety of new foods. This is a great way to try out new recipes and discover new favourite dishes.

Create a series of different activities or events for guests to choose from, such as a dance party, a craft night, or a movie screening.

This allows everyone to participate in the activities that interest them most, and ensures that there's something for everyone.

Create a selection of signature cocktails for guests to enjoy, and consider setting up a DIY cocktail bar so that people can customize their own drinks.

You could also include non-alcoholic options for those who don't drink or are designated drivers.

Rear view of couple raising toast at party
Rear view of couple raising toast at party Pulse Live Kenya

Set up blacklights and neon decorations, and encourage your guests to wear glow-in-the-dark clothing or accessories.

This creates a fun and immersive atmosphere and is a great way to celebrate the new year.

