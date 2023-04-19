WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to create groups to communicate with multiple people at once.
A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone noticing
While these groups can be helpful for organizing events or sharing information, sometimes you may want to quietly leave a group without causing a stir or alerting other members.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
Open WhatsApp & select the group you want to leave
Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and select the group you want to leave. You can find your groups by clicking on the "Chats" tab at the bottom of the screen.
Tap on the group name
Once you have selected the group, tap on the group name at the top of the screen. This will open the group information page.
Select mute notifications
On the group information page, you will see several options. Select "Mute Notifications" to stop receiving notifications from the group.
Choose duration of mute
You can choose how long you want to mute the group for. You can select eight hours, one week or always.
If you want to leave the group without anyone knowing, choose always. This will mute the group notifications for as long as you want.
Turn off message previews
To further ensure that your departure from the group is unnoticed, you can turn off message previews.
This will prevent WhatsApp from displaying a preview of messages on your lock screen or notification center.
To do this, go to your phone's settings, select "Notifications," then find WhatsApp and turn off message previews.
Leave the group
Once you have muted the group and turned off message previews, you can leave the group without anyone knowing.
To do this, go back to the group information page and select "Exit Group." You will be asked to confirm your decision, and then you will be removed from the group.
And that's it! You have successfully left the WhatsApp group without anyone knowing.
No one will receive a notification that you have left the group, and your absence will go unnoticed unless someone specifically looks for you.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke