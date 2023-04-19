The sports category has moved to a new website.

A step-by-step guide on how to quietly leave a WhatsApp group

Lynet Okumu

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone noticing

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to create groups to communicate with multiple people at once.

While these groups can be helpful for organizing events or sharing information, sometimes you may want to quietly leave a group without causing a stir or alerting other members.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and select the group you want to leave. You can find your groups by clicking on the "Chats" tab at the bottom of the screen.

WhatsApp unread messages
WhatsApp unread messages Pulse

Once you have selected the group, tap on the group name at the top of the screen. This will open the group information page.

On the group information page, you will see several options. Select "Mute Notifications" to stop receiving notifications from the group.

You can choose how long you want to mute the group for. You can select eight hours, one week or always.

If you want to leave the group without anyone knowing, choose always. This will mute the group notifications for as long as you want.

To further ensure that your departure from the group is unnoticed, you can turn off message previews.

This will prevent WhatsApp from displaying a preview of messages on your lock screen or notification center.

To do this, go to your phone's settings, select "Notifications," then find WhatsApp and turn off message previews.

Once you have muted the group and turned off message previews, you can leave the group without anyone knowing.

To do this, go back to the group information page and select "Exit Group." You will be asked to confirm your decision, and then you will be removed from the group.

And that's it! You have successfully left the WhatsApp group without anyone knowing.

No one will receive a notification that you have left the group, and your absence will go unnoticed unless someone specifically looks for you.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

