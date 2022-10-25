Meta speaks after global Whatsapp outage

The Meta-owned platform saw its users unable to send and receive messages with the company confirming the outage.

In a statement to Reuters, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the issue but said work was being done to restore services for millions of users of the app globally.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Meta is yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the outage.

The outage of the messaging app saw users take to other platforms such as Telegram to continue with their communication.