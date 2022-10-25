Messaging platform Whatsapp is back after an outage that affected global users.
Meta speaks after global Whatsapp outage
The messaging app is slowly resuming services with users across the world able to send and receive messages
The Meta-owned platform saw its users unable to send and receive messages with the company confirming the outage.
In a statement to Reuters, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the issue but said work was being done to restore services for millions of users of the app globally.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
Meta is yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the outage.
The outage of the messaging app saw users take to other platforms such as Telegram to continue with their communication.
More to follow ...
