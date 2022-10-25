RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meta speaks after global Whatsapp outage

Amos Robi

The messaging app is slowly resuming services with users across the world able to send and receive messages

WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images
WhatsApp was down on Tuesday morning.SOPA Images/Getty Images

Messaging platform Whatsapp is back after an outage that affected global users.

Read Also

The Meta-owned platform saw its users unable to send and receive messages with the company confirming the outage.

In a statement to Reuters, a Meta spokesperson confirmed the issue but said work was being done to restore services for millions of users of the app globally.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Meta is yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding the outage.

The outage of the messaging app saw users take to other platforms such as Telegram to continue with their communication.

More to follow ...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

Meta speaks after global Whatsapp outage

Meta speaks after global Whatsapp outage

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

How I helped save Raila’s life on 2 occasions in 2021 - Winnie Odinga

ODM Communications Director Twitter account hacked

ODM Communications Director Twitter account hacked

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

President William Ruto during the launch of the Komarock South Primary School on October 12, 2022

Team appointed to review CBC issues announcement to parents, teachers