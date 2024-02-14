The sports category has moved to a new website.

11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look

Lynet Okumu

From blue to black, gold & green, here are 11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look

From left: Nkatha T, Marya Okoth, Amber Ray, Lucy Natasha & Maureen Waititu
Love is in the air, and so is killer style! Valentine's Day 2024 is here and whether you are celebrating with bae, gal pals, or simply treating yourself, looking fly is non-negotiable

Lucky for us, Kenyan female celebs have brought their A-game this Valentine's, serving looks hotter than a Nairobi afternoon sun.

From romantic reds to flirty pinks, these leading ladies have shown us how to rock the perfect Valentine's look with confidence and flair.

Media personality, MC, voiceover artist, and influencer Claudia is turning heads this Valentine's Day.

She's served hot in a red jumpsuit that perfectly accentuated her figure, leaving admirers in awe!

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray, renowned as the queen of looks, once again captivated her audience with stunning visuals!

Sharing multiple photos, she graced a gorgeous red net dress, accentuated by a crown and a rose flower adorning her head and hand respectively. Among the snapshots, she also features alongside her fiancé, Rapudo.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Marya Okoth embraced the theme of black for Valentine's Day this year. The mother of one participated in a photoshoot, resulting in stunning images where she posed with a bouquet of roses, adding to the allure of her appearance.

Marya Okoth
Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya
Nkatha is breaking stereotypes with her stylish photoshoot in a pink dress and sleek black shoes, proving that the 'look session' isn't just for socialites.

TikToker Nkatha T
TikToker Nkatha T Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Eve Mungai opted for an all-blue beachwear ensemble as she posed on the beach, clearly relishing the moment and enjoying herself.

Mungai Eve
Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two, known for her stylish outfits, didn't disappoint this Valentine's Day.

Maureen opted for an elegant gold dress and matching shoes

Maureen Waititu
Maureen Waititu Pulse Live Kenya
Nana and her husband, King Kaka, opted for a departure from tradition by choosing green over red.

Nana wore a stylish green skirt paired with a black T-shirt and trendy shoes, complemented by white socks.

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya
As usual, the WaJesus family went above and beyond to celebrate important occasions, and this Valentine's Day was no exception. Milly wore a stunning red long dress with beautiful embellishments.

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Celestine opted for a blue long dress that coordinated with her husband's suit. She paired it with red heels, adding to her Valentine's Day look.

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya
Felicity, Thee Pluto's girlfriend, stole the spotlight with her glamorous appearance on the show!

She perfectly captured the Valentine's Day theme in a stunning red dress that elegantly showcased her figure and curves

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya
Singer Maua Sama is not playing around! She stunned in a short, fitted red dress, paired perfectly for Valentine's Day with red heels and a bouquet. Wow! She nailed the look for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day look
Valentine's Day look Pulse Live Kenya

