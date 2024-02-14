Love is in the air, and so is killer style! Valentine's Day 2024 is here and whether you are celebrating with bae, gal pals, or simply treating yourself, looking fly is non-negotiable
11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look
From blue to black, gold & green, here are 11 Kenyan female celebs who slayed the Valentine's Day look
Lucky for us, Kenyan female celebs have brought their A-game this Valentine's, serving looks hotter than a Nairobi afternoon sun.
From romantic reds to flirty pinks, these leading ladies have shown us how to rock the perfect Valentine's look with confidence and flair.
Claudia Naisabwa
Media personality, MC, voiceover artist, and influencer Claudia is turning heads this Valentine's Day.
She's served hot in a red jumpsuit that perfectly accentuated her figure, leaving admirers in awe!
Amber Ray
Amber Ray, renowned as the queen of looks, once again captivated her audience with stunning visuals!
Sharing multiple photos, she graced a gorgeous red net dress, accentuated by a crown and a rose flower adorning her head and hand respectively. Among the snapshots, she also features alongside her fiancé, Rapudo.
Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth embraced the theme of black for Valentine's Day this year. The mother of one participated in a photoshoot, resulting in stunning images where she posed with a bouquet of roses, adding to the allure of her appearance.
Nkatha T
Nkatha is breaking stereotypes with her stylish photoshoot in a pink dress and sleek black shoes, proving that the 'look session' isn't just for socialites.
Eve Mungai
Media personality Eve Mungai opted for an all-blue beachwear ensemble as she posed on the beach, clearly relishing the moment and enjoying herself.
Maureen Waititu
The mother of two, known for her stylish outfits, didn't disappoint this Valentine's Day.
Maureen opted for an elegant gold dress and matching shoes
Nana Owiti
Nana and her husband, King Kaka, opted for a departure from tradition by choosing green over red.
Nana wore a stylish green skirt paired with a black T-shirt and trendy shoes, complemented by white socks.
Milly WaJesus
As usual, the WaJesus family went above and beyond to celebrate important occasions, and this Valentine's Day was no exception. Milly wore a stunning red long dress with beautiful embellishments.
Celestine Gachuhi
Actress Celestine opted for a blue long dress that coordinated with her husband's suit. She paired it with red heels, adding to her Valentine's Day look.
Felicity Shiru
Felicity, Thee Pluto's girlfriend, stole the spotlight with her glamorous appearance on the show!
She perfectly captured the Valentine's Day theme in a stunning red dress that elegantly showcased her figure and curves
Maua Sama
Singer Maua Sama is not playing around! She stunned in a short, fitted red dress, paired perfectly for Valentine's Day with red heels and a bouquet. Wow! She nailed the look for Valentine's Day
