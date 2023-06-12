Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Her outfit choice appeared to push boundaries, with a silver breastplate top that created the illusion of her going topless beneath a stylish black velvet blazer.

However, this daring ensemble was more than just a fashion statement. Lupita took to Instagram to shed light on the deeper meaning behind her outfit. She revealed that the silver top was custom-made, molded from her own body. The experience of wearing it left her feeling honoured, humbled, strengthened, and energized.

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The unique creation was the work of Pakistani artist and fashion designer, Misha Japanwala. Lupita expressed her admiration for Japanwala's artistic vision, which focuses on rejecting and deconstructing the external shame often associated with one's body.

"Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by Misha Japanwala, which she cast and molded of my body.

"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies," she wrote on her Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanwala's process involves creating a realistic and authentic representation of a person's body as an act of resistance and celebration. It is a powerful statement, emphasizing the importance of existing freely and unapologetically in our bodies.

In her post, the 'Black Panther' star expressed her gratitude to Misha Japanwala for providing her with this special opportunity to be exactly where she is in her body at this moment. Lupita's choice to wear this ensemble highlights her commitment to using fashion as a medium for self-expression and pushing societal boundaries.

"Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW," she said.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT