The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Amos Robi

Lupita's outfit caused confusion among some individuals who mistakenly believed she was going topless

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top
Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top

Talented Oscar-winning actress, Lupita Nyong'o turned heads and sparked intrigue as she graced the red carpet at the Tony Awards.

Her outfit choice appeared to push boundaries, with a silver breastplate top that created the illusion of her going topless beneath a stylish black velvet blazer.

However, this daring ensemble was more than just a fashion statement. Lupita took to Instagram to shed light on the deeper meaning behind her outfit. She revealed that the silver top was custom-made, molded from her own body. The experience of wearing it left her feeling honoured, humbled, strengthened, and energized.

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top
Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lupita Nyong’o responds to Janelle Monae romance buzz

The unique creation was the work of Pakistani artist and fashion designer, Misha Japanwala. Lupita expressed her admiration for Japanwala's artistic vision, which focuses on rejecting and deconstructing the external shame often associated with one's body.

"Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by Misha Japanwala, which she cast and molded of my body.

"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies," she wrote on her Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top
Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lupita Nyong'o finally unveils boyfriend in heartwarming video

Japanwala's process involves creating a realistic and authentic representation of a person's body as an act of resistance and celebration. It is a powerful statement, emphasizing the importance of existing freely and unapologetically in our bodies.

In her post, the 'Black Panther' star expressed her gratitude to Misha Japanwala for providing her with this special opportunity to be exactly where she is in her body at this moment. Lupita's choice to wear this ensemble highlights her commitment to using fashion as a medium for self-expression and pushing societal boundaries.

"Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW," she said.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater.Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater.Bruce Glikas/WireImage Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Lupita shares deep significance of her henna-adorned bald head

The actress has always been an advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance. Throughout her career, Lupita has used her platform to challenge beauty standards and inspire others to embrace their individuality.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 tips to help you bounce back after losing a job, according to AI

10 tips to help you bounce back after losing a job, according to AI

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

How comedians Jacky Vike, MC Jessy & Chipukeezy lit up the Talanta Hela Launch [Videos]

How comedians Jacky Vike, MC Jessy & Chipukeezy lit up the Talanta Hela Launch [Videos]

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards