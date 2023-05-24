Lupita Nyong’o responds to Janelle Monae romance buzz

The two forged a close bond after crossing paths at the illustrious 2014 Met Gala, which inevitably sparked rumors of a romantic connection.

However, Lupita, who is currently dating Selema Masekela, graciously acknowledged why such rumors took flight, understanding the intrigue that fueled the speculation.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Lupita Nyong'o revealed that Janelle Monáe approached her back in 2019, delivering one of the most genuine hugs she had ever experienced.

Lupita reminisced that, during their embrace, they might have swayed to the rhythm of the music playing in the background. Janelle expressed her admiration for Lupita's authenticity in that moment, conveying how proud she was of her.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.

"It's built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen. It's really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery," Lupita said.

Lupita added that being a close friend of Janelle doesn't necessarily grant one complete insight into every aspect of Janelle's life.

According to Lupita, it is precisely this enigmatic quality that makes Janelle fascinating as an artist.

Lupita's love life

Lupita Nyong'o has been romantically linked in the past to various Hollywood stars, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jared Leto, Michael Fassbender, and Michael B Jordan.

In 2020, Lupita Nyong'o publicly acknowledged her relationship with Somali-born Canadian rapper K'naan, confirming that he was her boyfriend at the time.

Their romantic journey spanned a year before they decided to part ways, with the specific reasons for their separation remaining undisclosed.