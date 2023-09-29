The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Anna Ajayi

When it comes to skincare, the small acts of care make the big differences.

Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]
Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]

By practising these bedtime beauty routines, you're not just taking care of your skin, you're taking care of yourself. It's not simply about looking good, it's about feeling confident and comfortable in the skin you're in. It’s about your consistency and the benefit of improved self-confidence.

So, indulge in these routines before bed, and let your physical and mental beauty shine through because you deserve nothing less.

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin your bedtime routine by washing your face with a gentle cleanser. This helps remove the dirt and impurities that have accumulated throughout the day.

Bathe with lukewarm water, not hot, as hot water can strip away your skin's natural oils.

After cleansing, pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing, which can irritate your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apply a moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated. Choose one that suits your skin type to prevent dryness or oiliness.

If you have an eye cream, gently apply it to the delicate skin around your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't forget your lips. Apply a lip balm and smack, to keep them soft and smooth.

Drink a glass of water to stay hydrated throughout the night. Hydrated skin is happy skin.

Use calming essential oils like lavender or chamomile in a diffuser to create a soothing bedtime atmosphere. You could go for scented candles as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Try to limit screen time before bed. The blue light from screens can disrupt your sleep and affect your skin's health.

Right before bed, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or gentle stretching to reduce the stress accumulated and sleep better.

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do people use frozen condoms?

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

You may have been brushing wrong since childhood [Envato]

7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them

Tattoo artist tattooing a client's arm [Photo: Pavel Danilyuk]

5 groups of people who should never get a tattoo

A woman holding hands with her daughter while sitting on couch [Photo: Kampus Production]

7 signs your child could be experiencing a mental illness