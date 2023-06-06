The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

Berlinda Entsie

Aside from its nutritional value in food, rosemary can also be used to improve hair quality.

Rosemary for hair growth
Rosemary for hair growth

Resorting to natural methods to stay away from the ill effects of harmful chemicals to reverse the damage can be quite a challenge.

One of the most recent alternatives suggested to help with many such hair and scalp issues is rosemary. This fragrant herb not only fills your palate with aroma but is an elixir for hair growth.

Here are simple ways to use rosemary for hair growth

  • Rosemary tea
ADVERTISEMENT

Sipping rosemary tea can help generate long hair.

Method

Steep rosemary in hot water for as long as you want to depending on how strong you need it to be. It is abundant in ursolic acid which helps increase the circulation of blood to the scalp surface. This helps alleviate scalp irritation and suppress hair loss, thereby boosting hair growth. As it helps circulate more blood to the hair follicles there is better nutrient attainment. Thus it adds shine and smoothness to the hair.

  • Rosemary with other oils

From oils with slightly higher levels of viscosity like olive oil or coconut oil that are rich in fat to lighter essential oils like lavender oil or almond oil, each of them has a list of benefits the hair can gain. However, infusing rosemary in different oils can help amplify the benefits that can be reaped from the oil massage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Method

Adding 3-4 drops of rosemary oil along with almond oil and chamomile oil can create a great combination.

  • Rosemary oil

The most preferred and highly sought-after method of using rosemary is in the form of oils. With its pleasant aroma and plentiful benefits, rosemary is undoubtedly one of the best essential oils you can get your hands on. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. This is presumed to help stimulate hair growth and discourage uncontrollable hair loss to a large extent.

  • Add rosemary to your shampoo
ADVERTISEMENT

Adding rosemary oil to your shampoo helps enhance its purifying capacity.

Method

Simply add about 5-8 drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo and massage it well for about 3 minutes into your scalp. As it does not contain a lot of fat like other oils, adding it to your shampoo does not make your hair look flat. This can also be used frequently as it does not deplete the natural barrier on the surface of the scalp.

Recommended articles

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

NTV's Oliver Mathenge proposes to his bestie during safari getaway [Photos]

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

For couples: Here's how to keep your relationship private

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Alikiba's WRC Safari Rally concert to kick off Kenyan tour

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

9 practical money management tips every young person should know

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sperme-spermatozoides

For men: 7 everyday foods that help fight low sperm count

Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Washed panties

Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua speaks at Mount Kenya University on June 2, 2023

Pastor Gachagua opens up about past battle with mental health