4 best ways to use rosemary for hair growth

One of the most recent alternatives suggested to help with many such hair and scalp issues is rosemary. This fragrant herb not only fills your palate with aroma but is an elixir for hair growth.

Here are simple ways to use rosemary for hair growth

Rosemary tea

Sipping rosemary tea can help generate long hair.

Method

Steep rosemary in hot water for as long as you want to depending on how strong you need it to be. It is abundant in ursolic acid which helps increase the circulation of blood to the scalp surface. This helps alleviate scalp irritation and suppress hair loss, thereby boosting hair growth. As it helps circulate more blood to the hair follicles there is better nutrient attainment. Thus it adds shine and smoothness to the hair.

Rosemary with other oils

From oils with slightly higher levels of viscosity like olive oil or coconut oil that are rich in fat to lighter essential oils like lavender oil or almond oil, each of them has a list of benefits the hair can gain. However, infusing rosemary in different oils can help amplify the benefits that can be reaped from the oil massage.

Method

Adding 3-4 drops of rosemary oil along with almond oil and chamomile oil can create a great combination.

Rosemary oil

The most preferred and highly sought-after method of using rosemary is in the form of oils. With its pleasant aroma and plentiful benefits, rosemary is undoubtedly one of the best essential oils you can get your hands on. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. This is presumed to help stimulate hair growth and discourage uncontrollable hair loss to a large extent.

Add rosemary to your shampoo

Adding rosemary oil to your shampoo helps enhance its purifying capacity.

Method