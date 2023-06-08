The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

Amos Robi

Adding uncooked sugar to your tea can pose several dangerous effects on your health

Adding sugar to tea
Adding sugar to tea

Tea is one of the most popular beverages in Kenya cherished by most households.

It is customary in many cultures to add sugar to enhance the taste of tea. However, there is a lesser-known concern associated with consuming uncooked sugar or the sugar that is added directly to tea.

This article looks at the potential effects of consuming uncooked sugar and highlights the importance of mindful sugar consumption for overall health and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

When sugar is added to tea without being dissolved or heated, it enters the body in its raw form. This can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels due to the quick absorption of undissolved sugar particles into the bloodstream.

Such abrupt fluctuations can strain the body's insulin response, potentially increasing the risk of developing insulin complications.

Uncooked sugar in tea can also cause digestive problems. The undissolved sugar particles may irritate the lining of the digestive tract, leading to discomfort, bloating, and even diarrhoea in some individuals.

Furthermore, the excessive intake of uncooked sugar can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, which play a crucial role in maintaining digestive health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Adding sugar to tea
Adding sugar to tea Adding sugar to tea Pulse Live Kenya

Regular consumption of uncooked sugar in tea can have adverse effects on oral health. Sugar serves as food for harmful bacteria present in the mouth, leading to the production of acids that attack tooth enamel and contribute to tooth decay.

The stickiness of uncooked sugar particles can also promote plaque formation, further increasing the risk of dental cavities which can be problematic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncooked sugar in tea adds unnecessary calories to the diet without providing any nutritional value. Excessive sugar consumption is associated with weight gain and obesity.

Being mindful of sugar intake, including the uncooked sugar added to tea, is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and preventing weight-related health issues.

To minimize the risks associated with uncooked sugar, individuals can opt for healthier alternatives to sweeten their tea.

Natural sweeteners such as honey, stevia, or cinnamon can add a touch of sweetness without the negative effects of uncooked sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Honey
Honey Honey Pulse Live Kenya

Alternatively, reducing the amount of sugar added to tea or gradually transitioning to unsweetened tea can help acclimate taste buds to less sugary flavors.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Dressing your toddler with style & comfort, according to AI

Dressing your toddler with style & comfort, according to AI

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 unique ways to use leftover fruit and vegetable peels

5 unique ways to use leftover fruit and vegetable peels

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

6 best home remedies to clear ugly pores

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sperme-spermatozoides

For men: 7 everyday foods that help fight low sperm count

Men should pee sitting, new study shows [istockphoto]

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Washed panties

Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

A man exercising

For men: How exercise affects your testosterone levels