5 health effects of smoking that you didn't know about

Fabian Simiyu

The following are 5 health effects of smoking that you didn't know about

An old man smoking cigarette
Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death and disease worldwide.

While many people are aware of the more commonly known health risks associated with smoking, such as lung cancer and heart disease, there are several lesser-known health effects that can also be caused by smoking.

It is a well-established fact that smoking has a detrimental effect on male sexual function.

Nicotine and other chemicals found in tobacco products can cause constriction or narrowing of blood vessels throughout the body, including those that supply blood to the penis.

This can lead to reduced blood flow, which in turn can result in difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection.

Research shows that men who quit smoking experience improvements in their sexual function, including increased erectile function and greater sexual satisfaction.

These benefits are likely due to the restoration of normal blood flow to the penis, which occurs as a result of quitting smoking.

It is widely recognized that smoking can have serious negative effects on eye health.

One of the most significant risks associated with smoking is an increased likelihood of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in older adults.

Smoking can speed up the development and progression of AMD, a condition in which the macula, the central part of the retina, deteriorates over time.

This can result in blurry or distorted vision, difficulty seeing fine details, and, in severe cases, a complete loss of central vision.

It is well-established that smoking is associated with an increased risk of various reproductive complications, including ectopic pregnancy.

Ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tube.

An expectant lady
An expectant lady Pulse Live Kenya

This can be a life-threatening condition, as the growing embryo can cause the tube to rupture and lead to internal bleeding.

Additionally, smoking can affect the lining of the uterus, which can make it more difficult for a fertilized egg to implant properly.

Smoking can have a negative impact on bone health, and smokers are known to lose bone density at a faster rate than non-smokers.

This can put smokers at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis, a condition in which the bones become weak and brittle, and are more likely to fracture or break.

While quitting smoking can help to slow down the rate of bone density loss and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, it is important to note that other lifestyle factors, such as maintaining a healthy diet and engaging in regular weight-bearing exercise, can also play a significant role in promoting bone health.

It is widely known that smoking can have negative effects on reproductive health, and this is especially true for couples who are trying to conceive.

Smoking can impact fertility in women by reducing the number of viable eggs and causing changes to the cervical mucus that make it more difficult for sperm to reach the egg.

In addition to reducing fertility, smoking during pregnancy can increase the risk of complications such as premature birth, low birth weight, and stillbirth.

These risks are not only limited to mothers who smoke, but also extend to partners who smoke, as the harmful chemicals found in tobacco smoke can affect the reproductive health of both men and women.

Fabian Simiyu

