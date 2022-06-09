How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

While appearing on national TV on Wednesday, a voter questioned the effects of marijuana on the youth of Kenya, saying that her son had ruined his life through the use of marijuana.

"Bangi has destroyed my son's life. He was a normal young man performing well in school but bangi has taken away his youth and now at 23, he does nothing with his life, a liability to himself and the whole family. It pains me deeply when people joke about weed," the voter posed.

While responding to the question, Prof. Wajackoyah noted that marijuana use is not a greater vice, saying it is no worse than poverty and alcoholism.

"I sympathize with her just as I sympathize with those in Mathare Valley, other drug addicts in rehabilitation centres, just as I sympathize with those men who drink whiskey and cause accidents on the road. There is no exception, we should not say it's only marijuana, the abuse of anything is serious.

"The issue here is that we have a class war and we also need decolonisation and I'm not talking only about that lady, everything needs to be regulated, everything has to observed, standards have to be set. When you look at Jamaica which has legalized, it has the least number of mad people as compared to Kenya which has over three million," Prof. Wajackoya explained.

Wajackoya planning to introduce snake farming for medical use and export

The presidential candidate has also revealed he intends to bank on snake and marijuana farming to clear the national debt.

The professor said snake farming will also be vital for the extraction of venom which will be used in the making of antivenoms to be used in hospitals.

"We are introducing snake farming in the country so that we can extract snake poison for the purposes of medication. A lot of people are bitten by snakes in this country and you have to wait for doses from outside the country through pharmaceutical cooperation," Wajackoyah said on the JKL Show on Wednesday.

The lawyer said the legalization of marijuana and its cultivation and export to countries such as the US and Canada will enable the country to clear its increasing debt as well as increase revenue for the people, making a comparison with countries like Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda and Morocco which have adopted marijuana farming.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

“Farming bhang will help Kenyans have enough money, we are going to export it. We're going to grow it and export it. I'm just back from the United States and Canada during my research and trust me, there are so many companies in the US that have their hand trying out and telling me please we have the market ready here Canada,” Wajackoyah noted.

The Roots party chief said his government would tackle corruption through the revival of the death penalty, arguing that Kenya took the corruption matter lightly as compared to other developed nations.

"We need a death penalty for economic crimes. For instance in Japan, if you're corrupt, you commit suicide. In China, you're tried then hanged and in Europe, you go to jail but in Kenya, a corrupt person goes to parliament," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya