5 ways to white eyes naturally

Kwasy Danyels

White and bright eyes are a sign of great health as well as desirable.

We all know how important having a very beautiful, soulful eye can be. Eyes don’t need a lot of diet control or heavy workouts.

As we age our eyes change too, and not just regarding how they perform but also how they look to others. While burst blood vessels are relatively common, yellowing, dullness and discolouration are even more so.

The good thing is that the eyes are actually pretty low-maintenance, generally. Simple upkeep every now and then ensures they’ll remain healthy year after year.

Pulse brings 5 foods that makes the eyes whiter.

Cucumbers are known to have a high water content making them the best alternative for brightening you eyes. They also assist in minimizing dark circles that are gotten from being tired and lack of sleep. If you have been wondering which home remedy would help you on how to get white eyes, then cucumber is the real deal.

Putting anything cold in contact with the eye helps reduce puffiness, but it can also help whiten your eyes as well. Soak a washcloth in ice water or wrap it around ice cubes.

Wring it out or lay the washcloth over your eyes for 5-10 minutes. The redness in your eyes should diminish after repeating this a few times over the course of a day

Getting enough sleep every night for 7 to 8 hours relaxes eye muscles and restores its natural white color. Have at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. If you are having trouble falling asleep.

Taking a bath before bed could also help you achieve a perfect long rest.

Whether black tea or green tea, tea bags are the best for relaxing and rejuvenating eyes for a youthful healthier look. Tea bags are great for reducing bacteria and also reducing inflammation that could cause your eyes to become read. Below are steps on how to get white eyes by using tea bags.

Eating green, leafy foods like spinach and kale also have a great effect on you the eye. These fruits and vegetables will also help to detoxify your liver. A healthy liver will help keep the whites of your eyes bright and white. If your liver is full of toxins, then it may not be able to process foods and vitamins as efficiently as it should.

Kwasy Danyels Kwasy Danyels A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

