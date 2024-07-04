8 reasons ringworms keep attacking your child

It's a common condition among children, often causing circular, red, itchy patches on the skin.

If your child seems to repeatedly suffer from ringworm, several factors could be contributing to its recurrence.

1. Close contact with infected individuals

Ringworm is highly contagious and can spread through direct skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or animal.

Children often come into close contact with others in schools, playgrounds, and daycare centers, increasing their risk of exposure.

2. Sharing personal items

Sharing items like towels, combs, hats, and sports equipment can spread ringworm. Children may unknowingly use or share these items, facilitating the transfer of fungal spores that cause the infection.

3. Poor hygiene practices

Inadequate handwashing or not showering after activities that involve sweating can create an environment where fungi thrive.

Encouraging proper hygiene habits can significantly reduce the risk of ringworm.

4. Warm and humid environments

Fungi responsible for ringworm thrive in warm, moist environments. Children who participate in sports or activities that involve sweating are more susceptible, as are those living in humid climates.

5. Compromised immune system

Children with weakened immune systems, due to conditions like diabetes or certain medications, may be more prone to infections, including ringworm.

Ensuring your child maintains a healthy diet and lifestyle can bolster their immune response.

6. Pets and animals

Pets, particularly cats and dogs, can carry ringworm. Regular grooming and veterinary care for pets can help reduce the risk of transmission to children.

7. Prolonged exposure to water

Activities such as swimming or playing in the water for extended periods can increase the likelihood of contracting ringworm, especially if proper drying and hygiene practices are not followed afterwards.

8. Previous infections

If ringworm was not completely treated during a previous occurrence, residual fungal spores can remain dormant and cause a recurrence when conditions are favourable.

Prevention and treatment

To prevent recurrent ringworm infections in children, emphasise good hygiene practices, discourage sharing personal items, keep pets clean and treated for infections, and promptly treat any suspected infections with antifungal medications as prescribed by a healthcare provider.