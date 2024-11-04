Body odour or snoring? Kenyans share what they can tolerate from a partner

We posed a thought-provoking question to our audience: “Between body odour, snoring, and mouth odour, which one could you manage for the sake of love?”

The responses came flooding in, and while everyone has their limits, a clear winner (or perhaps the least offensive option) emerged.

Surprisingly, the comments overwhelmingly favoured snoring as the most tolerable trait.

Users joked about learning to sleep through the noise, while others shared that as long as they could cover their ears, love could persevere.

One commenter humorously noted, “Snoring is normal; it’s like a lullaby you eventually get used to.”

Why Snoring Seems Manageable

Perhaps the reason snoring is deemed more bearable is that it’s often involuntary and doesn’t affect hygiene.

While it can be annoying, there are remedies like earplugs or even sleeping in separate rooms when it gets too loud.

Unlike odours that linger throughout the day, snoring only disrupts rest at night.

Kenyans share what they can tolerate from a partner Pulse Live Kenya

Managing Snoring

Snoring is a common condition that can disrupt not only your sleep but also the sleep of your loved ones.

While it’s often harmless, it can sometimes indicate a more serious health issue. Here are ways to manage and potentially reduce snoring:

Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Snoring

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Excess weight, especially around the neck, can put pressure on the airway, making it more likely to collapse and cause snoring. Losing weight through diet and exercise can often reduce or even eliminate snoring.

Sleep on Your Side

Sleeping on your back can cause the tongue and soft tissues in the throat to collapse to the back of the airway, obstructing airflow and causing snoring. Sleeping on your side may help keep the airway open.

You can try using a body pillow to maintain your position or placing a tennis ball in the back of your pyjama top to prevent rolling onto your back.

Raise the Head of Your Bed

Elevating the head of your bed by a few inches can help open the nasal airways and make breathing easier. You can also use a wedge pillow to prop yourself up.

Avoid Alcohol Before Bed

Alcohol relaxes the muscles of the throat, increasing the likelihood of snoring. Avoid consuming alcohol at least two to three hours before bedtime.

Quit Smoking

Smoking irritates the lining of the nasal cavity and throat, causing swelling and congestion that can exacerbate snoring. Quitting smoking can significantly improve snoring and overall health.

Establish a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can improve your sleep quality and reduce snoring. Good sleep hygiene promotes a restful night and helps prevent fatigue, which can contribute to snoring.

Avoid Heavy Meals and Caffeine Before Bed

Eating large meals or consuming caffeine late in the day can disrupt your sleep and worsen snoring. Try to eat dinner at least three hours before bedtime and avoid caffeinated drinks in the evening.

Use a Humidifier

Dry air can irritate the membranes in the nose and throat, leading to snoring. Using a humidifier in your bedroom adds moisture to the air, reducing dryness and congestion.

Treat Allergies

Allergies can cause nasal congestion, making it difficult to breathe through the nose. Taking allergy medication or using nasal decongestants can relieve congestion and help prevent snoring. Make sure to consult with a doctor before using medication long-term.

Rinse Your Nasal Passages

Using a saline solution or a neti pot to rinse your nasal passages can help clear out any congestion and improve airflow.

When to See a Doctor

If your snoring is accompanied by other symptoms such as gasping for breath, long pauses in breathing, excessive daytime sleepiness, or chest pain at night, you should seek medical advice.

These could be signs of sleep apnoea, a potentially serious condition that requires treatment.

Body and Mouth Odour

When it comes to body and mouth odour, the sentiment was unanimous: hard pass!

Commenters expressed their horror at the idea of enduring unpleasant smells every day.

One respondent humorously lamented, “Life is already suffocating; why should I choke in my sleep because of odours?”

It seems that while snoring can be mitigated, bad smells are a deal-breaker.

How manage body odour and mouth odour

Maintain Good Hygiene: The simplest yet most effective way to reduce body odour is by showering or bathing daily.

Use an antibacterial soap to cleanse areas prone to sweating, such as the armpits, feet, groin, and under breasts.

Regular cleansing removes sweat and the bacteria that cause odour.

Use Antiperspirant and Deodorant:

These products reduce sweat production by blocking sweat glands. For the best results, apply antiperspirant at night when your body temperature is lower and sweat glands are less active, allowing better absorption.

Deodorants mask odour and often contain fragrances to keep you smelling fresh. Choose a product that suits your skin type and doesn’t cause irritation.

Wear Breathable Fabrics

Natural fabrics like cotton and linen allow sweat to evaporate, keeping your skin cool and dry. Moisture-wicking materials are great for workouts or hot climates. Be sure to change clothes regularly, especially after sweating or exercising, to stay fresh.

Pay Attention to Diet

Certain foods, such as garlic, onions, and spicy dishes, can intensify body odour. Reducing or eliminating these foods from your diet may help. Additionally, drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins, keeping your body hydrated and reducing odour.

Manage Foot Odour

Wash your feet daily, and dry them thoroughly, especially between the toes, to prevent bacteria and fungi from thriving.

Use foot powder to absorb excess moisture or try antibacterial foot sprays.

Change your socks regularly and opt for moisture-wicking socks. Avoid wearing the same shoes every day; allow shoes to air out between uses.

Managing Mouth Odour (Halitosis)

Mouth odour, or halitosis, can stem from poor oral hygiene, diet, or even health conditions.

Here’s how to keep your breath fresh:

Brush your teeth at least twice a day, using fluoride toothpaste, to remove food particles and plaque.

Flossing daily is equally important as it eliminates food and bacteria stuck between your teeth, which brushing alone can’t reach.

Don’t forget to brush your tongue, as it can harbour bacteria that cause bad breath. You can use a tongue scraper or gently brush your tongue with your toothbrush.

Stay Hydrated

A dry mouth can lead to bad breath, as saliva is necessary to wash away food particles and bacteria. Drink water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist. If you’re prone to dry mouth, chewing sugar-free gum can help stimulate saliva production.

Use Mouthwash

Choose an antibacterial mouthwash to help kill odour-causing bacteria and freshen your breath.

Consider natural mouthwashes containing ingredients like peppermint oil or tea tree oil for a refreshing feel. Remember, mouthwash is a temporary fix, so don’t skip brushing and flossing.

Watch Your Diet

Certain foods, such as garlic, onions, and sugary treats, can lead to bad breath. Opt for fresh, crunchy fruits and vegetables, like apples, carrots, and celery, which act as natural toothbrushes by scrubbing away bacteria and food particles.

Reduce your intake of coffee and alcohol, which can cause dry mouth and worsen breath.

Quit Smoking

Smoking contributes to bad breath, stains teeth, and increases the risk of gum disease. Quitting smoking not only improves your oral health but also enhances your overall well-being.

Visit Your Dentist Regularly

Schedule dental checkups at least twice a year. Your dentist can identify and treat issues like cavities, gum disease, or tartar buildup that contribute to bad breath.

If you have persistent bad breath despite good oral hygiene, it could be a sign of an underlying medical condition, and your dentist may refer you to a specialist.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, love may be about compromise, but even love has boundaries. Whether it’s learning to sleep through the snores or deciding that certain odours are too much, relationships require understanding and a bit of humour.

Sometimes, body or mouth odour can be a symptom of a medical issue. Conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, kidney issues, or metabolic disorders can cause unusual odours.