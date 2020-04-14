Itchy skin on any part of the body is very uncomfortable. But it’s even worse when a certain body part like your private parts or your nipples itch because you can’t just rub the area if you are in presence of people.

So why would your nipples itch? In most cases, an itchy nipple is not a sign of something serious. However, knowing the causes can help you know how to deal with it or what to avoid in future.

Here are some of the possible causes of nipples itchiness:

1. Dry skin

When your skin is dry due to cold weather or taking hot baths, it can cause itchiness and even chaffing. If you have been taking hot showers recently and your nipples seem chaffed, try changing to cooler water and see if the itching stops. Also, after showering, make sure you moisturize your body when it’s still moist. This will go a long way in keeping your skin from drying out.

2. You have an allergy

Another possible cause of itchy nipples is allergic reactions. Maybe the new bathing soap, laundry detergent or fabric softener that you acquired recently is the cause of the itchiness. If you have sensitive skin, it’s advisable to go for unscented and hypoallergenic soaps and detergents.

3. You are pregnant

Congratulations! This is one of the pregnancy signs that might go unnoticed. While itchy nipples are not enough reason to conclude that you are pregnant, it’s something common among pregnant women. As the breasts grow in readiness for the coming baby, the skin stretches making it itch. The hormonal changes during pregnancy also contribute to the itchiness. You might also experience an itchy tummy as it continues to expand to accommodate the growing baby.

4. Jogger’s nipple

This commonly happens among people who exercise regularly. It’s usually as a result of friction when the clothes rub against your nipples when exercising. Also, wearing cotton vests or shirts and running without a bra can make your nipples itch.

5. Eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that can affect any part of the body including your nipples. Apart from itching, other signs of nipple eczema to watch out for include; lesions that leak fluid, crustiness, pain and burning of the nipple.