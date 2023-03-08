8 powerful home remedies to restore taste and smell

There are a number of conditions that cause loss of smell and taste in young people. Some of them include excessive smoking, nutritional deficiencies, certain nervous system diseases, fever, blocked nasal passages, sinusitis, viral or upper respiratory infections, and gum diseases.

The interruption can lead to loss of appetite, and poor nutrition because food becomes less enjoyable. This can lead to mood disturbances and health issues.

Try these home remedies to restore your senses.

1. Eat zinc-rich foods

Loss of smell and taste is often associated with zinc deficiency. So improve zinc-rich food intake with beans, nuts, whole grains, fortified breakfast cereals and dairy products, or consult a doctor for zinc supplements.

Zinc deficiency is characterised by white spots or deep horizontal ridges on your nails, slow healing, and hair loss.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help clear nasal passages and reduce infections. Simply put drops of the oil in your nostrils at night before bed and in the morning before your day starts.

Warm castor oil for a few seconds in a microwave

Put one drop of the warm oil in each nostril.

Repeat the process for a couple of days or weeks until your senses return.

3. Ginger

Ginger has a pungent flavour that can wake up the senses to the quality of food, making eating more pleasurable. Use ginger to activate the taste buds using one of the following methods.

Add half a teaspoon of finely cut ginger to a pinch of rock salt. Have some of the mixture 30 minutes before meals every day until your sense of taste returns.

Ginger tea is also a good remedy for smell and taste loss. Drink it at least twice every day.

Chew pieces of raw ginger at regular intervals

4. Garlic

Garlic has similar healing properties to castor oil. It helps clear congestion and unblock nasal passages. Cut three garlic cloves and put them in one cup of water to simmer on a low fire for 10 minutes. Strain and drink warm. Do this at least 2 times every day.

5. Steaming

Inhaling steam can help clear nasal congestion and reduce inflammation in the nasal passages.

Add peppermint or eucalyptus essential oil to a pan of hot water. Put a towel over your head and bring your face close to the pan. Inhale the steam for a few minutes at least twice every day.

6. Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is a great remedy for loss of smell and taste caused by the common cold or upper respiratory infections and sinusitis. Cayenne pepper has an active component capsaicin which combats nasal congestion and stimulates saliva production.

Add one teaspoon of cayenne pepper to some honey and mix. Have it a few times every day.

Also, use cayenne pepper in your cooking.

7. Lemon

The flavour of lemon juice and the smell of citrus can help restore your taste and smell. It also has vitamins and acts as an antioxidant for good immunity against infections.

Squeeze a lemon into a glass of warm water and add raw honey. Drink this at least twice daily.

You can eat a piece of fresh lemon between meals or put drops of lemon essential oil on a handkerchief and sniff it every night and morning.

Use lemon juice to boost the flavour of your foods.

8. Apple cider vinegar

It has a sour and acidic taste that works as a stimulator for the taste buds. It also kills bacteria in the mouth which could be interfering with your taste and smell. It is also a great remedy against sinus infection.

Use one tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar and a quarter teaspoon of baking soda and add them to half a glass of water. Drink this solution twice a day.