So you got that cute light-coloured shirt or dress that’s still not so old but you can’t wear it. Reason? It has yellow sweat stains and wearing it means you’d have to put on a sweater on top. Because who wants to walk around with a sweat-stained outfit?

Good news though is that the solution to your problem could be right in your house. Yes, we are talking about everyday household items that you can use to get rid of those ugly sweat stains.

Here are easy tricks you can try:

1. Baking soda

Make a thick paste using baking soda and water and rub it on the stained part. Leave your outfit to dry for about two hours before washing it normally.

2. Lemon juice

Lemon is a natural bleach thanks to its acidic nature. To get rid of the underarm sweat stain, mix an equal amount of lemon juice and water and keep the affected part in the solution. Let the garment sit in the solution until the colour is restored.

3. Meat tenderizer

Dampen the affected area with warm water then sprinkle meat tenderizer. Let it sit for up to 30 minutes before cleaning.

4. Vinegar

White vinegar(masoko)

All you got to do is rub the stained area with vinegar before you wash it with soap and water. It’s that simple.

5. Salt

You probably know about this hack to get rid of sweat stain already. And even if you may not have other alternatives in your house, it’s almost impossible not to have salt in your kitchen. Mix warm water with salt and try sponging the area before washing normally with soap and water.

How to avoid sweat stains

One way to prevent underarm stains on clothes is to make sure you wash your sweat outfits as soon as you remove them. Also, make sure you trim your armpits’ hair since the hair holds more sweat which stains your clothes.

The other trick is to make sure that the antiperspirant is dry before wearing your clothes since antiperspirants can also stain your clothes.