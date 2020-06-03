Have you been itching after every shave? While itching on any part of the body is uncomfortable, it’s worse when your crotch area is affected. It makes you try to change your walking styles or sitting positions because you can’t deal with the itchiness in public with no success. I mean, it’s such an embarrassment not to mention that you could trend in the internet for simply trying to get some relief.

Luckily, there are various solutions to the problem that you can give a try next time you are shaving. Have a look at some of them below:

1. Cool compresses

Pubic hair(Bustle)

Soak a clean cloth in cold water, and use it to compress the itching area for around 15 minutes. Repeat the procedure as needed and when possible. Cool compresses help in relieving the itchiness and getting rid of the inflammation that might have occurred during shaving.

2. Don’t scratch the area

Avoid scratching

We get that it’s hard to resist the urge to scratch the itching area. However, you should try as much as possible to avoid touching the area to give it time to heal and prevent further irritation and inflammation that could possibly lead to skin infection.

3. Use natural oils

undefined dulezidar/iStock

Skin dryness could cause itching after shaving. To avoid this, ensure your pubic region is well moisturized after shaving. Natural oils are the best since they are free of fragrances that might cause more itching. Think of coconut oil, avocado oil or olive oil. You could also opt for unscented aftershave creams and lotions. Also make sure that the area does not come into contact with any product that has alcohol.

4. Honey

Honey is a home remedy for several conditions and itchy skin is just one of them. Clean your pubic region with warm water after shaving, dab it dry and apply honey. Leave the honey for around 20 minutes before rinsing out and moisturizing.

5. Apply aloe vera gel

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying the gel on your pubic area after shaving kills any bacteria that might cause the itchiness and also deals with inflammation that may result from the shaving process.

For a good shaving experience, make sure you avoid these common mistakes that people make when shaving the pubic region.