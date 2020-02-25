Are you looking for a hairstyle that is not common and one that will definitely grab everyone's attention? Then you may have to get a little bit crazy and try something that most people would not dare do.

Have a look at these hairstyles for instance and see if there's one that you would dare to rock for your next hair up-do:

1. This is a bold one but hey, if you are looking for something different from the ordinary triangle black braids, you may go for this style.

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

2. Hello guys, how about this look? Too daring huh? I don't know where you would rock this hairstyle but if you feel like you could be this crazy, go for it!

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

3. Let's get a little more creative, shall we?

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

4. Well, well, well. Let's just say that some people really do got talent - like the hair stylist behind this look.

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

5. If you love attention, we bet this hairstyle would do the trick. Like people can't just help but notice you even when you are silent.

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

6. Simple, yet somehow complex. It also seems like it's easy on your edges so you won't have a receding hairline.

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

7. When talent meets creativity, this is what you get.

Interesting hairstyles (Facebook)

8. What do you think about this hairstyle? Would you try it? Maybe for when you don't have much time to have your hair done.