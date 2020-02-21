First, I must admit that natural hair is not the easiest to maintain but the availability of a variety of products in the market has made it easier.

For me, doing a bun after washing is much easier especially because my hair has a huge volume. When it comes to cleaning my hair, I do it twice a week. I know this seems like it’s too often but then, I need to keep my scalp clean and healthy. Plus, with all the natural hair products I use, you can’t just keep on applying more on dirty hair.

Natural hair tips

Washing and treating my natural hair

While you can use your preferred products to clean your hair, I use Au Naturale Dark and Lovely shampoo since it acts as a shampoo and a conditioner as well. It smells good and leaves my hair smelling fresh and clean. Sheth Natural’s shampoo bar works equally well for my hair so I alternate between the two.

When it comes to treating my hair, I prefer using the Miadi leave-in treatment or Mikalla’s total moisture boost leave-in treatment.

How to achieve a curly look on your natural hair

The curly look is always my go-to look when I want something different from a low bun. To achieve the curly look, I make twist outs or Bantu knots using Cantu curling cream or Shea Butter then undo them. I either stay with them overnight or a day if time allows.

Achieving the curly look

Before styling, I apply coconut oil and Black castor oil as a moisturizer then style it according to the look I want to achieve.

Taking care of natural hair is not easy

It’s never easy and I only do it because I love the way I look in it. My hair is also very soft and even braids hardly last beyond a week. For instance, when I have a curly look, sometimes I wake up and find that the curls have detangled, something which is such a disappointment considering the amount of time and dedication I put on my hair.

Natural hair

It’s also time-consuming especially when you are preparing in the morning because natural hair takes a lot of time to style. All I can say is that being a naturalista needs a lot of patience and dedication.