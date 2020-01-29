Have you already started preparing for Valentine’s day? It’s almost here and you better start getting ready for it instead of rushing during the last minute. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you might just want to glam-up even if it’s not for your partner. After all, a woman needs to look good anyway.

For the lovers of nail art, make sure your nails are well done and that they also align with the theme of the day. We have gathered some nail art ideas that you can choose from for that big day. Or, at least they will inspire you to choose the design of your choice.

Have a look at some of them below and make your choice:

1. Go bold with these ruby red acrylic nails. Red is the theme colour plus it also speaks confidence. So why not dare nail it?

Ruby red nails for Valentine's (Pinterest)

2. Some extra details on your red nails will make you stand out while maintaining the glamour.

Nail art (Pinterest)

3. Most people will go with red. Why not be unique and try something different altogether with a little touch of red?

Nail designs (Pinterest)

4. Rainbow designs are ever beautiful, aren't they? These rainbow inspired nails are perfect for Valentine's day.

Valentine nails designs (Pinterest)

5. Black and red, yes? Calm and cute.

Nail designs (Pinterest)

6. Valentine's day is all about love and these cute nails speak it all.

Cute nails (Pinterest)

7. How lovely!

Gorgeous nail ideas for Valentine's day (Pinterest)

8. Be a little bit playful with your design like on these nails. It's never that serious, is it?

Nail designs (Pinterest)

9. Love, love and more love. Let your nails speak for you.

Valentine's nail designs (Pinterest)

10. You can choose to keep it super simple but cute with this wavy design.

Nail ideas for Valentine's day (Pinterest)

Which is your best of all the above?