Are you planning to wed this year or attend a friend’s wedding? Whichever the case, your hairstyle must stand out. A good outfit, nice shoes and not so good hair equals a mess. So, you will want to look for a hairstyle that is as good as your outfit. It’s even more important if you are the bride. All eyes will be on you and every detail of your outfit, hair, and, makeup will be everyone’s business.

Since choosing the perfect hairstyle for a wedding day can be quite confusing, we have collected some photos from which you can borrow a hairstyle idea for that big day. We believe at least one of them will inspire you or help you figure out what you want.

Have a look at them:

1. Well styled braids

It's just braids. But then, the secret is in how you style them. You may not hack it but your stylist can transform your ordinary braids into something magnificent as this. If you have short hair and prefer braiding on your bid day, you can always go for this simplistic style.

Braids for wedding day (pinterest)

2. Your natural hair is enough as it is

Who said you must palm your hair or put on a wig to look amazing? Get the right stylist to give you a natural hair up-do like the one shown below.

Natural hairstyles perfect for wedding day (pinterest)

3. Locs rock

Yeah, they do but only when done right. Isn't this a look to die for?

Dread locs for wedding (Pinterest)

4. Whatever that makes you happy girl! Whether it's a wig or a weave, make sure you wear your crown with confidence just like the queen you are.

Bridal hairstyles(Pinterest)

5. Simple cornrows

If you want something really simple, you can try these cornrows with a twisted bun to add some taste.

Wedding hairstyles 2020 (hairstylishe)

6. This is a perfect bridal hair up-do that you can pull on your wedding day.

Amazing hairstyles ideas for wedding day (Pinterest)

7. Like we earlier said, styling is everything. Simple twisted braids never looked so gorgeous.

Wedding hairstyles for black women (hairstylishe)

8. Another hairstyle to try to the next wedding you attend.

Bridal hair inspiration for black girls (Pinterest)

9. How cute? Add it to your must-try hairstyles for 2020.

Bridal hair (hairstylishe)

10. And finally, just in case you din't find all the above appealing enough, we hope this one will at least inspire you to choose your hairstyle for that coming wedding.