If your occupation involves standing for long hours, it can make your feet to develop a tough skin. Also, wearing too tight or loosely fitting shoes and getting involved in activities that put pressure on your feet can cause hard skin.

Although the hard skin on your feet may not hurt, it’s not slightly and anyway, who wouldn’t want to have baby soft feet? Fortunately, you can get rid of the tough skin from your feet with simple procedures right at home.

Check out these simple natural ways to get rid of the hard skin:

1. Pumice stone

Pumice stone (Wired)

This is one of the most common ways to get rid of hard skin on your feet. All it requires is for you to scrub the feet with the pumice stone regularly until you see results. However, for best results, make sure you soak your feet in warm water first to soften the feet before scrubbing with a pumice stone.

2. Sugar and honey to exfoliate

undefined iStock

Just like you exfoliate your lips or face to get rid of dead skin, you can do the same with your feet. You can make a natural exfoliator with honey and sugar. Mix the two to form a thick paste and apply it on your feet. Rub your feet gently with your palms or use a scrub brush to get rid of the hard skin.

3. Oatmeal scrub

No honey? Oatmeal will do the job. Mix equal amounts of oatmeal, rose water, and, milk to make a paste then rub it on your feet. Let it rest for half an hour before scrubbing and rinsing your feet with cool water.

ALSO READ: Quarantine mistakes that might be ruining your skin

4. Soak your feet in vinegar

undefined

Mix water and vinegar in the ratio 2:1 and soak your feet for around 15 minutes. Vinegar is known to soften feet and heal cracked skin. If you can follow up the soak with pumice scrub, the better the results.

5. Moisturize

Moisturize feet after scrubbing to prevent hard skin (Vibe)

Now, doing all the above to get baby soft feet and forgetting to moisturize will not give you the desired results. So, after scrubbing your feet, pat dry and moisturize with lotion or oil.