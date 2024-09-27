Over 1000 women benefit from free health check-ups at Mbagathi Hospital

More than 1,000 women have received vital healthcare services during a four-day medical camp at Mbagathi County Hospital.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Lavington in collaboration with Decker Med Africa Trust, the camp focused on essential but often neglected women’s health services, including cervical and breast cancer screening, general consultations, counselling, and eye care.

Improving access to healthcare for underserved communities

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp aimed to address the significant healthcare disparities affecting women in underserved areas, particularly in Kibra.

Wambui Karanja, President of the Rotary Club of Lavington, highlighted the importance of the initiative in improving access to healthcare services.

Women getting check ups at a medical camp at Mbagathi County Hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

The project also plans to provide mentorship programmes and establish a centre for producing reusable sanitary products to address ongoing health challenges in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

A long-term vision for women’s health

Njoki Kariuki, Project Director and President Nominee of the Rotary Club of Lavington, emphasised the long-term vision of the initiative.

“This camp aims to do more than just provide immediate medical care. Our goal is to raise awareness about women’s health, empower them with the knowledge to maintain their well-being, and ensure they have access to the necessary resources for prevention and treatment,” she stated.

Collaboration with key partners

The success of the medical camp was made possible through collaboration with various partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esther Baraga, Director of Development at Decker Med Africa Trust, acknowledged the vital support of Mbagathi County Hospital, Nairobi City County, and the Ministry of Health.

“The camp would not have been possible without the crucial partnership of Mbagathi County Hospital, Nairobi City County, and the Ministry of Health,” Esther remarked.

Women getting check ups at a medical camp at Mbagathi County Hospital. Pulse Live Kenya

Additional partners included EssilorLuxottica, which provided free prescription eyewear to patients with vision disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top ophthalmic conditions treated at the camp included cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, allergic ophthalmitis, and conjunctivitis.