10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Amos Robi

Making informed decisions about family planning is a crucial step towards achieving a balanced and fulfilling family life

A mum spending time with her kids
A mum spending time with her kids

Properly spacing children is a crucial decision for moms that can significantly impact their health, well-being, and overall family dynamics.

Understanding the benefits of adequate spacing between pregnancies can help moms make informed choices that foster a healthier and more balanced family life.

Here are some key benefits that moms can enjoy by spacing their children properly.

Spacing pregnancies by at least 18 to 24 months gives a mother's body ample time to recover from the physical demands of childbirth.

This recovery period reduces the risk of complications in subsequent pregnancies, such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and placental issues.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding can deplete a mother's nutritional reserves.

Allowing sufficient time between pregnancies ensures that moms can replenish essential nutrients like iron and folic acid, which are critical for their health and the health of future pregnancies.

A young mum and her child
A young mum and her child Pulse Live Kenya

Raising children close in age can be overwhelming and stressful for moms. Proper spacing allows for more manageable parenting, reducing the mental and emotional strain associated with handling multiple young children simultaneously.

Adequate spacing provides moms with the opportunity to focus on their personal well-being, pursue hobbies, or advance their careers.

This balance can lead to improved mental health and a greater sense of fulfilment.

A young happy family
A young happy family Pulse Live Kenya

Children spaced further apart are more likely to receive individual attention from their parents.

This one-on-one time is crucial for their emotional and cognitive development, fostering stronger parent-child bonds and better behavioural outcomes.

Sibling rivalry can be intense when children are close in age. Proper spacing can help mitigate these conflicts, leading to a more harmonious family environment.

Raising children involves significant financial commitments, including healthcare, education, and daily expenses.

Spacing children allows parents to manage these costs more effectively, ensuring financial stability and reducing stress.

Moms who space their children adequately may find it easier to pursue career opportunities, as they can return to work between pregnancies.

This can lead to better financial security and professional growth.

A young man and her son
A young man and her son Pulse Live Kenya

Proper spacing helps distribute parenting responsibilities more evenly over time. This balance can strengthen the partnership between parents, leading to a more supportive and cooperative family dynamic.

With fewer immediate demands of caring for multiple young children, families can enjoy more quality time together. This fosters stronger family bonds and creates lasting memories.

