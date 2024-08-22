The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Amos Robi

Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life of ageing loved ones

An AI-generated of a modern Kenyan home setting with grandparents relaxing together
An AI-generated of a modern Kenyan home setting with grandparents relaxing together

As our parents and grandparents age, it's essential to be vigilant about changes in their physical, emotional, and mental health.

Ageing can bring about various challenges that may go unnoticed if we’re not attentive. Here are some key areas to focus on to ensure the well-being of your aging loved ones.

One of the most visible signs of ageing is the decline in physical health. Regularly monitor their mobility, weight, and general fitness levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be alert for any sudden changes in their ability to perform daily activities, such as walking, dressing, or eating.

Changes in posture, balance, or the frequency of falls could indicate underlying issues like arthritis or osteoporosis. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can help manage and treat these conditions early.

An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents attending a church service The scene is set inside a modern church with a warm, welcoming atmosphere
An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents attending a church service The scene is set inside a modern church with a warm, welcoming atmosphere Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

ADVERTISEMENT

Cognitive decline is a common concern as people age. It’s crucial to observe changes in memory, decision-making, and problem-solving abilities.

If your loved ones begin to forget recent events, struggle with routine tasks, or show signs of confusion, these could be early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with cognitive impairments.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Watch for signs of depression, anxiety, or social withdrawal, as these can be prevalent in older adults, especially if they live alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look for changes in mood, appetite, or sleep patterns. Encourage them to engage in social activities, maintain hobbies, and stay connected with family and friends. Sometimes, a simple conversation can make a huge difference in their emotional well-being.

An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents spending time with other family members in a warm and inviting home setting
An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents spending time with other family members in a warm and inviting home setting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly

As people age, their nutritional requirements change. Ensure that your aging parents or grandparents are maintaining a balanced diet that meets their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be cautious if they start losing weight unexpectedly or if their eating habits change dramatically. Malnutrition can lead to a weakened immune system and increased vulnerability to illnesses. .

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help them stay healthy and energetic.

Many older adults take multiple medications daily. It’s important to monitor their medication routines to prevent errors such as missed doses or incorrect administration.

Ensure they understand their prescriptions, know the correct dosages, and are aware of potential side effects. Pill organizers or digital reminders can be helpful tools to keep their medication schedule on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

The home environment can become increasingly hazardous as mobility and cognitive functions decline.

Regularly assess their living space for potential dangers like loose rugs, poor lighting, or cluttered pathways.

Installing grab bars in the bathroom, ensuring easy access to frequently used items, and removing tripping hazards can prevent accidents and make their home safer.

An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents spending quality time with their grandchildren in a modern Kenyan home setting The scene shows the grandparents si
An AI-generated image of elderly Kenyan parents spending quality time with their grandchildren in a modern Kenyan home setting The scene shows the grandparents si Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

It's also important to address legal and financial matters with your aging loved ones.

Discussing their wishes regarding wills, power of attorney, and healthcare directives ensures that their desires are respected and followed. This conversation, though difficult, is necessary to avoid complications later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loneliness and isolation can have severe impacts on an elderly person’s health.

Encourage regular social interactions, whether through community groups, religious organizations, or family gatherings. Staying socially active can enhance their quality of life and reduce the risk of depression.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Creativity at its best! How Zimmerman vendor makes 700 chapatis each day [Video]

Creativity at its best! How Zimmerman vendor makes 700 chapatis each day [Video]

6 key strategies for building positive in-law bonds

6 key strategies for building positive in-law bonds

Hollywood star Nicole Murphy’s Kenya visit: Film project with Lovince Mckenzie & business interests

Hollywood star Nicole Murphy’s Kenya visit: Film project with Lovince Mckenzie & business interests

5 habits your child is picking up from their teacher that you may not notice

5 habits your child is picking up from their teacher that you may not notice

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

Ladies: 8 things that will make men notice you in seconds

What Nairobi single ladies do on a Saturday

What Nairobi single ladies do on a Saturday

Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during menses

Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during menses

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated of a modern Kenyan home setting with grandparents relaxing together

8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones