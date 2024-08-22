8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved ones

Ageing can bring about various challenges that may go unnoticed if we’re not attentive. Here are some key areas to focus on to ensure the well-being of your aging loved ones.

1. Physical health

One of the most visible signs of ageing is the decline in physical health. Regularly monitor their mobility, weight, and general fitness levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be alert for any sudden changes in their ability to perform daily activities, such as walking, dressing, or eating.

Changes in posture, balance, or the frequency of falls could indicate underlying issues like arthritis or osteoporosis. Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider can help manage and treat these conditions early.

Pulse Live Kenya

2. Cognitive health

ADVERTISEMENT

Cognitive decline is a common concern as people age. It’s crucial to observe changes in memory, decision-making, and problem-solving abilities.

If your loved ones begin to forget recent events, struggle with routine tasks, or show signs of confusion, these could be early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with cognitive impairments.

3. Emotional well-being

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Watch for signs of depression, anxiety, or social withdrawal, as these can be prevalent in older adults, especially if they live alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Look for changes in mood, appetite, or sleep patterns. Encourage them to engage in social activities, maintain hobbies, and stay connected with family and friends. Sometimes, a simple conversation can make a huge difference in their emotional well-being.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Nutritional needs

As people age, their nutritional requirements change. Ensure that your aging parents or grandparents are maintaining a balanced diet that meets their needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be cautious if they start losing weight unexpectedly or if their eating habits change dramatically. Malnutrition can lead to a weakened immune system and increased vulnerability to illnesses. .

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help them stay healthy and energetic.

5. Medication management

Many older adults take multiple medications daily. It’s important to monitor their medication routines to prevent errors such as missed doses or incorrect administration.

Ensure they understand their prescriptions, know the correct dosages, and are aware of potential side effects. Pill organizers or digital reminders can be helpful tools to keep their medication schedule on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Safety at home

The home environment can become increasingly hazardous as mobility and cognitive functions decline.

Regularly assess their living space for potential dangers like loose rugs, poor lighting, or cluttered pathways.

Installing grab bars in the bathroom, ensuring easy access to frequently used items, and removing tripping hazards can prevent accidents and make their home safer.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Legal and financial preparedness

It's also important to address legal and financial matters with your aging loved ones.

Discussing their wishes regarding wills, power of attorney, and healthcare directives ensures that their desires are respected and followed. This conversation, though difficult, is necessary to avoid complications later on.

8. Social connections

ADVERTISEMENT

Loneliness and isolation can have severe impacts on an elderly person’s health.

Encourage regular social interactions, whether through community groups, religious organizations, or family gatherings. Staying socially active can enhance their quality of life and reduce the risk of depression.