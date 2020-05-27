When we want our nails to look great because we have an upcoming occasion, the first thing we think of is visiting the salon for a manicure. We think of the latest acrylic nails and the best nail polish we can use. But how about those who prefer to keep it all-natural? Fret not because you can also make your nails look great without using nail polish or doing acrylic nails.

With these simple tips, your nails will still look great:

1. Protect your nails

Use laundry gloves to protect your nails (That Sister)

Household chemicals and water can damage your nails and make them brittle. To keep them strong and healthy-looking, ensure you wear gloves when doing household chores involving water and harsh chemicals. Even though water is known to be the best way to hydrate your body, it dries out the nails and makes them weak.

2. Moisturize your nails

Coconut oil Health and Fitness City

Even as you moisturize other parts of your body, do not forget your nails. They dry out fast especially now that we are washing our hands from time to time and using hand sanitizer. If possible, moisturize them every time you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer. This will prevent them from drying out and looking dull.

3. Leave your nails alone

Stop nail biting (Today Newspaper)

This might be a tough one for nail biters. But if you want to have great looking nails, you need to try and avoid biting your nails and picking at them. If you are struggling with nail-biting, try these tips to get rid of the habit.

4. Brush your nails

When was the last time you concentrated on cleaning your nails and brushed them thoroughly? Maybe the last time you went to the spa, huh? Cleaning your nails with a soft brush like a toothbrush will not only get rid of the dirt that might be trapped but it also gives them a shiny look. Soak them in warm water then brush them gently in soapy water before rinsing and moisturizing.

5. Brighten them up

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

If you have been using nail polish regularly, you might notice that your nails are gradually losing their colour. To brighten them up and reduce the yellowing, make a thick paste with lemon juice and baking soda, scrub the paste gently on your nails using a brush and leave them for a few minutes. Then, rinse up your nails and moisturize.