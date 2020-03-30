Although it mostly occurs around the thighs, hips and the butt area, cellulite can also form on your tummy. It’s also more common among women than men. While it may not be a cause to worry, sometimes it can bother you to have uneven skin or make you feel less confident in those dimples caused by cellulite.

Before we have a look at how you can get rid of cellulite, see some common causes of cellulite here.

How to get rid of cellulite

1. Consistent massage

Massaging the affected area will help in enhancing lymphatic drainage as well as evening the skin. However, for you to see results, you must be very consistent since one massage can’t give you results. You can get a good massage cream and do it at home or visit an expert regularly to do it.

2. Drink up

One tip to always make sure that you stay hydrated is to always have a glass of water on your desk or carry your water bottle with you when going somewhere. When your body is hydrated, it also reflects on your skin and it makes it supple. Hydration also encourages lymphatic flow and also helps in getting rid of toxins that lead to accumulation of fat.

3. Losing weight

Even skinny people have cellulite although it tends to be more prevalent among overweight people. If you are overweight, losing some pounds can help in reducing the dimples. Exercise and diet will be key factors when it comes to losing weight. A combination of the two is always recommended.

4. Drop bad habits

People who smoke, consume a lot of fat, carbohydrates and little fibre have been found to have a higher risk of developing cellulite. A change in these poor habits can reduce their appearance and benefit you in other ways.