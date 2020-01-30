More and more girls are embracing short hair and we can't deny that when it's done right, it's super cute. And it's not just cute but it's way cheaper compared to plaiting. If you have ever given it a thought, make sure you know a good barber to do justice to your hair. Otherwise, you might end up hating short hair just because of the wrong barber.

Below are stunning haircuts from which you can borrow from:

1. A simple haircut but one that stands out since not many will go for this one.

Short hair designs (Pinterest)

2. Or you could copy one of Lupita's haircuts like this cute one.

Lupita Nyong'o (Pinterest)

3. Cut and die. It's a total win don't you think?

Cute hairstyles for girls who love short hair (Pinterest)

4. Get a little bit creative with your hair for an amazing look.

Short hair designs (Pinterest)

5. Now this, you will need a professional barber. Not every barber can do it so perfectly.

Hairstyles (Pinterest)

6. Or still, go bald like Danai Gurira. that way, you won't have to brush your hair every morning.

Bald hairstyle (Pinterest)

7. When you don't to go completely bald but you want to keep your hair very short, this would work.

Hairstyles (Pinterest)

8. And if you don't want to cut your hair completely and think you might go back to plaiting, this haircut will serve you right.

Short hair styles (Pinterest)

9. Would you try this?

Cute hairstyles (Pinterest)

10. Isn't this so lovely? Doesn't it make you want to rush to the barber shop? Because that's what it makes me feel like doing.

Styles for girls who love short hair (Pinterest)

