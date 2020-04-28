So we are all trying to do anything possible to protect ourselves and our loved ones from covid-19. But even as we do so, so many questions go unanswered given that the coronavirus is still relatively new.

For instance, how long the virus that causes covid-19 lasts on different surfaces is still not known although it’s believed that the virus could behave the same as other chains of coronaviruses.

In an effort to avoid catching the disease, we have seen people opting for measures that turn out to be harmful to the body such as drinking alcohol to kill the virus.

Others have resulted in washing their fruits and vegetables with soap and water in an attempt to prevent catching the disease that has so far claimed 14 lives in Kenya today.

Both the ministry of health and organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) have insisted on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle during this pandemic. Besides getting enough rest and exercising, a healthy diet is paramount in the fight of covid-19.

But how do you make sure that foods like fruits and vegetables that are eaten raw are clean and free of the virus? Should you wash them with soap and water? Should you wash them with warm water?

World Health Organization recommendation

Well, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), you do not need to do all that. Water alone is enough so long as your hands are clean.

“Fruits and vegetables are important components of a healthy diet. Wash them the same way you should do under any circumstance: before handling them, wash your hands with soap and water. Then, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water, especially if you eat them raw.” – WHO reports.

So no, you do not have to wash your fruits and veggies with soap.