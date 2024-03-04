The sports category has moved to a new website.

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid

Amos Robi

Soft foods are gentle on your teeth and braces, reducing the risk of damage or discomfort

A person with braces
  • Understanding the culinary dos and don'ts with braces
  • Strategies for creating braces-friendly meals at home
  • How to adapt your favorite recipes to be braces-safe

Embarking on the journey to a perfect smile with braces can feel like a rite of passage for many.

However, it comes with its own set of culinary dos and don'ts that can make or break the effectiveness of your orthodontic treatment.

Whether you've recently joined the braces brigade or are a seasoned member, understanding which foods to embrace and which to steer clear of is essential.

Let's dive into the ultimate braces-friendly food guide to keep your treatment on track and your palate satisfied.

Think bananas, berries, and steamed vegetables. These nutrient-rich choices are gentle on braces and provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Soft dairy products like yogurt, cheese, and milkshakes are not only safe for braces but also contribute to stronger teeth and bones.

Soft-cooked meats, tofu, and legumes are excellent sources of protein that won't threaten the integrity of your braces.

Fried fish(deraspringfield)
READ: 5 things you should know before you get braces

Soft bread, pasta, and rice are comforting and braces-safe. Opt for whole grains for an added health boost.

Indulge in soft treats like ice cream or smoothies in moderation. Just remember to brush afterward to keep cavities at bay.

Sticky candies and chewing gum can become entangled in braces, leading to potential damage.

Nuts, hard candies, and popcorn are notorious for breaking brackets and bending wires. Best to avoid these crunch culprits.

Dark chocolate
Hard fruits and raw vegetables like apples and carrots can put undue pressure on braces. Opt for sliced or steamed versions instead.

Bagels and other chewy bread can be tough on braces. Go for softer bread varieties to ease the strain.

Frequent consumption of sugary foods and drinks increases the risk of cavities, especially with braces. Moderation is key, and thorough cleaning post-indulgence is crucial.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

