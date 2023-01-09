ADVERTISEMENT
Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The second child syndrome, what is it?

Here's why first born children are usually stubborn [clevelandclinic]
It is the difference in your second child's personality and behaviour as a result of different parenting when the second child is born.

When a first child is born, everything is new and exciting but that changes after the second child. Most parents are used to the rigours of raising a child by that time and in situations where parents show preferential treatment for the first child, the second child will exhibit second-child syndrome.

One way we can see this is in Prince Harry and Prince William of the United Kingdom, with Prince Harry writing a book called, 'Spare' to detail his feeling like a spare child to his brother, the heir.

If you are a second child or you have a second-born child they may be exhibiting these symptoms.

A constant comparison may cause siblings to hate one another known as sibling rivalry. Even though siblings ought to love each other, they may find themselves in constant competition.

The second child may become envious and have low self-esteem as a result of people comparing him/her to the older sibling or other children.

According to some experts, second children have a lot of repressed rage and hostility. It frequently manifests as sarcastic reactions to events that happen at home.

Whether a person develops into an extrovert or an introvert depends on their self-esteem. Introverts may develop low self-esteem as a result of their parents' neglect. In some instances, they may have anger issues and are prone to tantrums.

Your second child thinks you prefer the first to them or that you don't have enough time for them. They will act like they don't care and won't appreciate your love for them.

Lack of ambition

Your second child feels that there is no use in striving for greatness because you would disregard any of his accomplishments in comparison to what the first child has achieved.

