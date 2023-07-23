Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Apart from serving as a director at the Kenyatta Trust, Ngina who graduated with a degree in International Relations and Politics made her debut in the hospitality industry with a multi-million investment.

Launched on May 5, 2018, the restaurant christened the Green Experience lived up to its billing.

Located in the family’s tea estate, the stylish restaurant gives dinners an unrivalled experience.

The lush tea bushes and forest provides an excellent view with a cool breeze to calm down dinners.

The fine establishment was launched with pomp and glamour at a private event attended by family and friends.

Reports indicate that the exclusive restaurant sits on what used to be retired president Uhuru Kenyatta's residential home in the '80s.

At the restaurant, fine food and knowledge go hand in hand with an educational tour of the tea farm and insights into the variety of tea samples grown at the farm, and in the country available to clients.

Nana Gecaga shared her experience at the facility shortly after it opened its doors writing:

"So yesterday I got to be part of #TheGreenExperience which is an afternoon spent at a breathtaking location where you are first educated and able to sample all the special varieties of teas now being grown in Kenya…then treated to a 5-course meal each paired with a specific wine (for those of you that don't drink you have wonderful juices and other beverages)".

