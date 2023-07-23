Jomo Kenyatta Jr Biography: Age, schools attended & family

Jomo prefers to lead a private life, although there are occasions when the media captures glimpses of him attending public events.

Despite being part of a well-known family, Jomo maintains a low profile, cherishing his privacy and keeping his personal life away from the limelight.

Background and education

Jomo Kenyatta Jr, the firstborn son of Uhuru Kenyatta and Margaret Kenyatta, was born on April 8, 1989.

Interestingly, Jomo shares his birthday with his mother, a detail she revealed in 2014 while wishing him a happy birthday.

Jomo has two siblings, a brother named Jaba Kenyatta, and a sister named Ngina Kenyatta. Despite hailing from a well-known family, both Jaba and Ngina prefer to lead private lives.

For his education, Jomo attended Hilton College and later pursued studies at Michael House in KwaZulu Natal Midlands, South Africa.

Career

In 2011, Jomo Kenyatta Jr had the opportunity to intern at Johari Cleff Studios, which was owned by Bruce Odhiambo, a close friend and former classmate of his father, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Bruce Odhiambo and President Uhuru Kenyatta both attended St Mary's School in Nairobi.

Marriage

Jomo married his longtime lover Fiona Achola, and the couple has two children, a boy and a girl, both named after Uhuru Kenyatta and Margaret Kenyatta.

Jomo and Fiona Achola sealed their love in a beautiful traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony, held at Fiona's family residence in the serene Karen estate of Nairobi on a memorable day, October 22.

Jomo and Fiona Achola were blessed with their first child, a daughter, in November 2017 at Aga Khan Hospital.

Their second child, a son named Baby Uhuru, was born on May 27, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital.

Unknown people raid Jomo's Karen home

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta dared President William Ruto’s government to arrest him if found to have committed an offense.

The former head of state rushed to his son’s home after he informed him that unknown people claiming to be police officers were attempting to access the premises.

Speaking to the media at the residence on Friday evening July 21, Kenyatta said that the government should stop targeting his family over his friendship with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“Come for me, what does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything? If you have a problem with me, I am right here,” Uhuru said.