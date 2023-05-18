How Kenyan chef Maliha plans to beat Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

This time, she aims to surpass the record set by Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci in August.

Based in Mombasa, Chef Maliha cooked non-stop for an impressive 75 hours at the Kenya Bay Beach Resort on August 18, 2019, securing her place in culinary history.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

With a list of 400 recipes encompassing both local and international cuisines, she demonstrated her skill and passion for the culinary arts, all in pursuit of a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Chef Maliha revealed that she had submitted an application in December 2022 to attempt to break the record in 2023.

In an email notification, she was informed that the challenge would take place in August. The determined chef is set to attempt two records: the Longest Cooking by an Individual Marathon and the Home Kitchen Cooking Marathon, both scheduled for August 11 and November 11.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

To prepare for the cooking marathon, Chef Maliha has planned a rigorous training schedule spanning May, June, and July.

She humbly requested support from fellow Kenyans in the form of encouragement and donations to aid her training process.

While eagerly pursuing her own record-breaking goals, Chef Maliha also took the opportunity to congratulate Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci, who recently shattered the previous record by cooking for an astounding 100 hours.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes had been held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

As of now, the evidence of Chef Hilda Baci's feat is being reviewed by the Guinness World Records' management team to officially confirm her record.