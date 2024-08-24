Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange & Patrick Igunza fulfill promise to Bradley Mtall [Video]

The journalists made the pledge when they hosted Marongo whose unique height and physique made him an internet sensation.

During the interview, Marongo opened up on the challenges that come with his physique, including having never owned a pair of shoes in his life.

The 27-year-old who stands at 8 feet tall shared that he has never owned shoes that fit his feet with Jeff and Igunza committing to assisting him acquire his first pair of shoes.

While giving an update, Jeff admitted that finding shoes that fit Marongo was indeed a tall order, terming it “nearly impossible”.

"We were really touched by Bradley's story," Jeff explained.

"He’s incredibly tall, with large feet, and finding regular shoes for him was nearly impossible." He added.

They succeeded in their mission with Igunza announcing that they had acquired shoes for the Marongo who refers to himself as the tallest Gen Z. Igunza announced.

"We’ve found some shoes for him. They’re second-hand, but they’re original Adidas, size 55." Igunza announced.

Bradley Mtall's fame online and daily challenges

Marongo’s towering presence made him stand out during anti-government protests when videos of him went viral, making him an internet sensation.

Afterwards, the media picked up the story, hosting Marongo with Kenyans showing him some love.

Going by the name Goliath Gen Z, he has since amassed a sizeable following of more than 15,000 followers on TikTok with his bio on social media highlighting his attributes and reading "BRADLEY Tallest in 254."

From unwanted attention with children staring at him in awe and some taking photos without his permission to difficulty getting clothes that fit, Marongo’s extraordinary height comes with its fair share of challenges.