Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange & Patrick Igunza fulfill promise to Bradley Mtall [Video]

Charles Ouma

Jeff Koinange and Patrick Igunza admitted that it was a challenge fulfilling the promise

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu
Citizen TV duo of Jeff Koinange and Patrick Igunza have teamed up and gifted social media sensation Bradley Marongo, popularly known as Bradley Mtall his first pair of shoes.

The journalists made the pledge when they hosted Marongo whose unique height and physique made him an internet sensation.

During the interview, Marongo opened up on the challenges that come with his physique, including having never owned a pair of shoes in his life.

The 27-year-old who stands at 8 feet tall shared that he has never owned shoes that fit his feet with Jeff and Igunza committing to assisting him acquire his first pair of shoes.

READ: What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

While giving an update, Jeff admitted that finding shoes that fit Marongo was indeed a tall order, terming it “nearly impossible”.

"We were really touched by Bradley's story," Jeff explained.

"He’s incredibly tall, with large feet, and finding regular shoes for him was nearly impossible." He added.

They succeeded in their mission with Igunza announcing that they had acquired shoes for the Marongo who refers to himself as the tallest Gen Z. Igunza announced.

"We’ve found some shoes for him. They’re second-hand, but they’re original Adidas, size 55." Igunza announced.

Marongo’s towering presence made him stand out during anti-government protests when videos of him went viral, making him an internet sensation.

Afterwards, the media picked up the story, hosting Marongo with Kenyans showing him some love.

Going by the name Goliath Gen Z, he has since amassed a sizeable following of more than 15,000 followers on TikTok with his bio on social media highlighting his attributes and reading "BRADLEY Tallest in 254."

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu
From unwanted attention with children staring at him in awe and some taking photos without his permission to difficulty getting clothes that fit, Marongo’s extraordinary height comes with its fair share of challenges.

Despite his bed being custom-made, he cannot stretch out on the bed.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

