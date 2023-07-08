The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

Charles Ouma

From his sense of fashion, stylish accessories to rocking brands and moving around in some of the finest machines, Hassan Joho's life is one that oozes the luxury that many desire.

Hassan Ali Joho
Hassan Ali Joho

Former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho is known to have an eye for the finest things in life and the deep pockets to afford the same.

From his sense of fashion, stylish accessories to rocking brands and moving around in some of the finest machines, the politician’s life is one that oozes the luxury that many desire.

Mercedes Benz G Wagon

On April 23 this year, Joho made his first public appearance when he publicly declared support for the mass action protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not just his presence and declaration of support for the protests that made news, but also his black 2020 Mercedes Benz G63.

The German machine is a high-end variation of the G-Class line, popularly known as the G-Wagon.

The machine is powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

It oozes power and class with the engine capable of generating 577 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute, making it a beast on the road, capable of handling all terrains.

Its presence has to be felt and cannot be ignored, standing at 1.94 metres, with a length of 4.8 metres and nearly 2.3 metres in width, inclusive of its stylish side mirrors that complete the look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hassan Joho's black 2020 Mercedes Benz G63
Hassan Joho's black 2020 Mercedes Benz G63 Pulse Live Kenya

The car boasts of the cutting-edge technology and its safety features are on another level.

A quick search reveals that the sleek SUV goes for over Sh29.92 million. Other customized requests and specifications only see the price go higher.

Bentley Mulsanne

Joho who was among the revelers who turned up for the Boyz II Men concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 10 2023 arrived in the gold-plated Bentley Mulsanne which turned heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

A navigation system, an exquisite sound system, a panoramic sunroof and a wheelbase of 3.26 metres are among the features of this pricey machine.

Standing at a height of 1.52 metres with a length of 5.57 metres and a width of 2.21 metres, the vehicle offers ample head and legroom for up to five passengers.

Joho who was among the revelers who turned up for the Boyz II Men concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 10 2023 arrived in the gold-plated Bentley Mulsanne which turned heads.
Joho who was among the revelers who turned up for the Boyz II Men concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 10 2023 arrived in the gold-plated Bentley Mulsanne which turned heads. Pulse Live Kenya

Its interior boasts of hand-stitched leather, polished wood, and chrome accents and a serene cabin that offers luxury in motion.

READ: Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

ADVERTISEMENT

The British machine that is one of the finest marvels of engineering goes for over Sh30 million, excluding the cost of customizing the plate and other aspects to suit Joho’s taste and desire.

Ferrari

Anyone who is a car enthusiast will tell you that a Ferrari does not come cheap, with only a handful in the country.

Joho caused a stir in 2028 after he was spotted cruising in a Ferrari valued at over Sh35 million.

Hassan Joho din a Ferrari
Hassan Joho din a Ferrari Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The machine Joho was spotted in is a two-door convertible powered by a front-mid mounted naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V8 engine.

Man of able means

That the former governor is a man of able means is not in doubt with his car collection extending beyond the above.

His kingly exquisite residence confirms this, with his lifestyle leaving no doubt that on the same.

From exquisite holiday, rocking designer brands and completing his look with accessories that go for a tidy sum, the politician stands out.

Recommended articles

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The science & art of crafting irresistible kisses according to AI app ChatGPT

The science & art of crafting irresistible kisses according to AI app ChatGPT

Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

3 fruits combination you should avoid

3 fruits combination you should avoid

Wallah Bin Wallah, Hassan Mwana wa Ali & 14 other top Swahili heroes

Wallah Bin Wallah, Hassan Mwana wa Ali & 14 other top Swahili heroes

Top 10 countries with the most languages

Top 10 countries with the most languages

21 looks by Kate Actress that will elevate your style game [Photos]

21 looks by Kate Actress that will elevate your style game [Photos]

5 electric house appliances ballooning your power bill

5 electric house appliances ballooning your power bill

5 ways to ask your partner for 'mechi' politely

5 ways to ask your partner for 'mechi' politely

5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight

5 easy smoothie recipes to help you gain weight

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram]

TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

Jay Z' mother marries lesbian partner

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries long time lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Successful women are more likely to seek divorce [istockphoto]

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Don't try these deadly foods [Getty]

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided