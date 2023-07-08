Details of Joho's sleek car collection that mark his luxurious life

From his sense of fashion, stylish accessories to rocking brands and moving around in some of the finest machines, the politician’s life is one that oozes the luxury that many desire.

Mercedes Benz G Wagon

On April 23 this year, Joho made his first public appearance when he publicly declared support for the mass action protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not just his presence and declaration of support for the protests that made news, but also his black 2020 Mercedes Benz G63.

The German machine is a high-end variation of the G-Class line, popularly known as the G-Wagon.

The machine is powered by a handcrafted AMG 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

It oozes power and class with the engine capable of generating 577 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute, making it a beast on the road, capable of handling all terrains.

Its presence has to be felt and cannot be ignored, standing at 1.94 metres, with a length of 4.8 metres and nearly 2.3 metres in width, inclusive of its stylish side mirrors that complete the look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The car boasts of the cutting-edge technology and its safety features are on another level.

A quick search reveals that the sleek SUV goes for over Sh29.92 million. Other customized requests and specifications only see the price go higher.

Bentley Mulsanne

Joho who was among the revelers who turned up for the Boyz II Men concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on June 10 2023 arrived in the gold-plated Bentley Mulsanne which turned heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

A navigation system, an exquisite sound system, a panoramic sunroof and a wheelbase of 3.26 metres are among the features of this pricey machine.

Standing at a height of 1.52 metres with a length of 5.57 metres and a width of 2.21 metres, the vehicle offers ample head and legroom for up to five passengers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Its interior boasts of hand-stitched leather, polished wood, and chrome accents and a serene cabin that offers luxury in motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British machine that is one of the finest marvels of engineering goes for over Sh30 million, excluding the cost of customizing the plate and other aspects to suit Joho’s taste and desire.

Ferrari

Anyone who is a car enthusiast will tell you that a Ferrari does not come cheap, with only a handful in the country.

Joho caused a stir in 2028 after he was spotted cruising in a Ferrari valued at over Sh35 million.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The machine Joho was spotted in is a two-door convertible powered by a front-mid mounted naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V8 engine.

Man of able means

That the former governor is a man of able means is not in doubt with his car collection extending beyond the above.

His kingly exquisite residence confirms this, with his lifestyle leaving no doubt that on the same.