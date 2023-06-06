The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Rachel Ruto's Sh500K bicycle is a favourite for cyclists

Denis Mwangi

First Lady Rachel Ruto on Tuesday rode from State House to UN headquarters in Gigiri on a top-of-the-line Boone 6 Disc Cyclocross Bike, which carries a hefty price tag of Sh534,934.
Known for her active lifestyle and dedication to fitness, Rachel Ruto's choice of this high-performance bicycle reflects her passion for cycling and adventure.

With an impressive price tag of Sh534,934, the Boone 6 Disc Cyclocross Bike is a marvel of engineering, meticulously crafted to tackle various terrains with ease.

Its lightweight frame and cutting-edge components make it the ideal companion for Ruto's cycling endeavours.

Whether she's conquering challenging cross-country trails or cruising through city streets, this bike provides the perfect balance of speed, agility, and durability.

READ: Watch as Rachel Ruto arrives for a UN event on a bicycle

The Boone 6 Disc Cyclocross Bike boasts a host of impressive features that set it apart from its counterparts in the cycling world.

Its innovative disc brakes ensure precise stopping power, even in wet or muddy conditions, guaranteeing the utmost safety for the first lady during her exhilarating rides.

The bike's state-of-the-art carbon frame provides exceptional stiffness and responsiveness, allowing for seamless energy transfer and enhanced control.

Equipped with a reliable drivetrain and high-quality components, the Boone 6 Disc Cyclocross Bike delivers optimal performance, whether on smooth pavement or rugged trails.

READ: First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

Its tires offer superior traction and stability, allowing her to confidently navigate any terrain she encounters. With its versatile design, this bike is equally suitable for intense racing competitions or leisurely weekend rides with friends and family.

As an ardent advocate for healthy living, First Lady Rachel Ruto consistently promotes physical fitness and encourages others to lead active lifestyles. By embracing cycling as one of her favourite pastimes, she sets an inspiring example for individuals across the nation, emphasizing the importance of regular exercise and outdoor activities.

Ruto's affinity for cycling extends beyond mere exercise; it serves as a means of uplifting communities and promoting sustainable transport.

The First Lady's dedication to cycling not only inspires others to adopt healthier habits but also sheds light on the significance of environmental consciousness.

By choosing a sustainable mode of transportation, Rachel Ruto actively contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions, promoting a greener and more sustainable future.

Furthermore, her cycling provide a platform to raise awareness about various social causes.

Through organized cycling events and charity rides, she advocates for issues such as women's empowerment, education, and healthcare, amplifying their importance and rallying support from communities far and wide.

