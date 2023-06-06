Rachel Ruto arrives for a UN event on a bicycle [WATCH]

This prestigious event, held from June 5 to 9, brings together global leaders to discuss and address the theme of "A sustainable urban future through Inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Times of global crises."

First Lady Rachel Ruto made a striking entrance on the second day of the assembly by braving the chilly Nairobi weather and riding a bicycle to the event.

Her symbolic act highlighted the importance of promoting clean and sustainable modes of transportation in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN-Habitat Assembly serves as the governing body of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and convenes every four years.

It holds the distinction of being the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements.

Rachel Ruto lists benefits of cycling

ADVERTISEMENT

During a gathering at State House on Friday 2, Rachel Ruto emphasized the numerous benefits of cycling.

Pulse Live Kenya

She highlighted its health benefits, affordability, and eco-friendliness, stressing that cycling plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions.

According to her, road transport alone accounts for approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions, making it imperative to address this issue to save lives and safeguard the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the First Lady stressed the potential of bicycles to facilitate timely transportation of goods to markets.

Pulse Live Kenya

By improving access to transportation, she believes that farmers will be able to sell their produce more efficiently, ultimately enhancing their livelihoods.

Rachel Ruto has been at the forefront of the 'Share the Road Campaign,' which aims to promote cycling as a safe and sustainable means of transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her commitment to this cause has resonated with both local and international stakeholders, garnering support and recognition for her noble efforts.

Rachel Ruto receives 283 bikes from South Korea

The donation of 283 bicycles by South Korea further highlights the significance of sustainable transport in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya