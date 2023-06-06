The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rachel Ruto arrives for a UN event on a bicycle [WATCH]

Lynet Okumu

Catching everyone's attention, First Lady Rachel Ruto chose to ride on a bicycle to a UN event

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives at the 2nd United Nations UN-Habitat Assembly
On June 5, President William Ruto inaugurated the Second United Nations UN-Habitat Assembly at Gigiri, Nairobi.

This prestigious event, held from June 5 to 9, brings together global leaders to discuss and address the theme of "A sustainable urban future through Inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Times of global crises."

First Lady Rachel Ruto made a striking entrance on the second day of the assembly by braving the chilly Nairobi weather and riding a bicycle to the event.

Her symbolic act highlighted the importance of promoting clean and sustainable modes of transportation in Kenya.

The UN-Habitat Assembly serves as the governing body of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and convenes every four years.

It holds the distinction of being the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements.

During a gathering at State House on Friday 2, Rachel Ruto emphasized the numerous benefits of cycling.

First Lady Rachel Ruto and her cycling squad headed to the UN Habitat for the 2nd United Nations UN-Habitat Assembly
She highlighted its health benefits, affordability, and eco-friendliness, stressing that cycling plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions.

According to her, road transport alone accounts for approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions, making it imperative to address this issue to save lives and safeguard the environment.

Furthermore, the First Lady stressed the potential of bicycles to facilitate timely transportation of goods to markets.

First Lady Rachel Ruto and her cycling squad headed to the UN Habitat for the 2nd United Nations UN-Habitat Assembly
By improving access to transportation, she believes that farmers will be able to sell their produce more efficiently, ultimately enhancing their livelihoods.

Rachel Ruto has been at the forefront of the 'Share the Road Campaign,' which aims to promote cycling as a safe and sustainable means of transport.

Her commitment to this cause has resonated with both local and international stakeholders, garnering support and recognition for her noble efforts.

The donation of 283 bicycles by South Korea further highlights the significance of sustainable transport in Kenya.

Mama Rachel Ruto
Ambassador Hoeseung Hwang, the South Korea Ambassador to Kenya, lauded the First Lady for her tireless work in uplifting vulnerable communities and commended her for championing the cause of sustainable transport.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

