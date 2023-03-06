First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

Speaking during a church service at St. Thomas Athi Catholic Church in Maua, Meru County, the First Lady questioned whether Mwirigi had found a better half.

Teasing the MP in front of the congregation, Mrs. Ruto jokingly offered to take him to the Rift Valley region to find a wife if he couldn't find one in Meru.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nimeuliza waziri akasema hujaoa, ni kweli? Umeoa kweli, nlikua nmesema kama wasichana wa Meru hawapatikani nimeskia choir ikiimba wimbo wa kikalenjin nimpeleke Rift Valley nimtafutie bibi.

“[I’m told that you’re not married, or maybe you are. Are you married? If he cannot find a Meru girl, I heard the choir sing Kalenjin songs, I can take him to Rift Valley and find him a wife],” she said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Ruto, a mother of seven emphasized the importance of having a family and advised Mwirigi not to wait too long to find a wife. According to her, the parliamentarian needs a wife who will make his constituents tea whenever they visit him at home.

"Mambo ya family ni muhimu sana, mheshimwa usikae sana ulichaguliwa ukiwa na miaka 23 tunaelewa lakini sasa miaka 29 atleast tafuta nyumba ili constituents wako wakija wanapata mtu wa kuwapikia chai.

“[Matters to do with the family are very important, so please do not wait long. At 23 it is understandable, but at 29, at least build a home where your constituents can come and have someone who can make them tea],” she said.

Mwirigi was elected to Parliament in 2017 at only 23, becoming the youngest MP in Kenya. He was re-elected last year under President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The First Lady also took the moment to comment on the LGBTQ+ matter which has been the topic of discussion in recent days affirming that Kenya was a God-fearing nation that is firm in family values.

"On the matter of the LGBTQ+ we don't agree, we want to strengthen the family institution where we have a mother and a father and children," the First Lady said.

ADVERTISEMENT