Mama Rachel Ruto, wife to Deputy President William Ruto started a cycling club in October 2020.

The club has incorporated a number of cyclists in Nairobi who meet regularly to cycle as a way of raising awareness and encouraging a fit nation.

The DP's wife and her group cycled to commemorate the December 12, 2020 commemoration of Kenya attaining self-rule. They have also cycled in honour of fellow cyclists who have died while cycling on Kenyan roads.

Among those mourned were Kui Gitonga in November 2020, a biker whose life was cut short in a motorcycle accident and Juliet Kamchwel who was knocked down by a canter in January 2020.

"Keeping fit through cycling is an endeavor that should be embraced by more people. As the world continues to engage on sustainable ways to preserve our environment, cycling continues to prove to be a key instrument in changing the way we move," Mama Rachel Ruto said after a January 26, 2021 cycling event.

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club