DP Gachagua shares personal regret about family planning

He candidly admitted that he had succumbed to advice suggesting that he and his wife could comfortably raise a maximum of two children.

However, he now acknowledges the fallacy in that guidance and urges young men and women to fulfill God’s word and embrace procreation. Let's delve deeper into the essence of his perspective and the societal implications of family planning.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with his wife Dorcas and their children Pulse Live Kenya

“I was fooled by the white man’s advice and I only have two children. I was not wise and at the time we would follow what the colonialists said without questioning.

“They said we could only raise two children but I remember back at home my parents had 8 children. None of our parents was educated but they managed to educate us,” Gachagua said.

Rigathi married Dorcas Wanjiku Rigathi in 1987 and they raised two sons.

The deputy president added that for the Mt Kenya community to thrive, members should strive to raise at least 6 children per household.

He cautioned that the proliferation of illicit brew had led to many broken homes, with young men unable to raise and provide for their families.

“We are doing very well on war against drug abuse. We are currently 70% done. We are not relenting on this war.

"I will engage all religious leaders, political leaders, and influential people in the society to join us in this war. We shall come out triumphant,” he pledged.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Inooro FM Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking about the unity of Mt Kenya leaders, the DP said the media had been trying to portray a rift between the leaders of the mountain.