10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

With the festive season around the corner, the country will play host to an impressive array of artists from across the globe, including renowned performers from Tanzania, Jamaica, and Nigeria.

From Nairobi to Kisumu, these concerts promise unforgettable moments as international and regional stars grace the Kenyan stage.

Here’s a look at some of the big names scheduled to perform in Kenya this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Etana

Jamaican reggae queen Etana will captivate Kenyan fans with five performances from December 6 to December 15.

The venues include major cities such as Nairobi, Eldoret, Nanyuki, Mombasa, and Meru.

While more details about her specific venues are yet to be announced, Etana confirmed on her social media pages that she is indeed set to visit Kenya, bringing her soothing reggae beats to her fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sean Paul

Known for his energetic dancehall hits, Jamaican star Sean Paul is set to perform in Nairobi on December 1 at the Waterfront II Gardens.

Returning to Kenya after two decades, Dutty Paul promises a memorable night as fans look forward to enjoying his signature dancehall hits live.

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Koffi Olomide

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhumba lovers can anticipate an electric show as Congolese legend Koffi Olomide takes the stage at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on December 14.

The concert, dubbed Mzuqa Fest, will kick off from 2 p.m. and will also feature performances from the Zaiko Langa Langa Band and top Luo artists, including Prince Indah, Apesi, and Madanji Perimeter.

Koffi Olomide gets green light to perform in Kenya after being deported in 2016 Pulse Live Kenya

4. Burna Boy

After leaving fans disappointed in 2019 by arriving late to his show, Nigerian star Burna Boy is set to make amends this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Kilometer’ hitmaker will perform at the Nairobi Polo Club on December 30, promising a night filled with Afrobeat hits and an epic performance.

Pulse Live Kenya

5. Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz will headline the Furaha City Festival on December 7 at the Nairobi Polo Club Grounds.

Known for being a staple in Kenyan end-of-year events, Diamond has consistently thrilled his fans in Kenya, and this year will be no different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

6. Shenseea

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea is set to perform in Kenya at Raha Fest on December 31 at Uhuru Gardens.

Her appearance, confirmed in August, has been long anticipated by her Kenyan fanbase.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

AliKiba and Marioo

Joining Shenseea at the Raha Fest is Tanzanian artist Alikiba, along with the new Bongo star Marioo.

This will be Marioo’s second performance in Kenya this year, marking a significant return for the popular Bongo Flava artists.

Tanzanian musician Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya

Ya Levis

ADVERTISEMENT

Congolese singer Ya Levis is scheduled to headline Raha Rave on December 28 at the Raha Festival, sharing the stage with Shenseea, Alikiba, and Marioo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uncle Waffles

The renowned South African record producer and DJ, Uncle Waffles, will kick off the December events in Kenya with a show on November 30.

Her performance promises to set the stage for a month of unforgettable concerts across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This December, Kenya is set to be a hub of vibrant performances and thrilling entertainment for music lovers from all backgrounds.