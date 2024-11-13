The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

Amos Robi

Sean Paul, Etana are among the international acts set to perform in Kenya

A collage of Uncle Waffles, Burna Boy, Shenseea and Sean Paul
A collage of Uncle Waffles, Burna Boy, Shenseea and Sean Paul

December is gearing up to be an exhilarating month for entertainment and music fans in Kenya.

With the festive season around the corner, the country will play host to an impressive array of artists from across the globe, including renowned performers from Tanzania, Jamaica, and Nigeria.

From Nairobi to Kisumu, these concerts promise unforgettable moments as international and regional stars grace the Kenyan stage.

Here’s a look at some of the big names scheduled to perform in Kenya this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamaican reggae queen Etana will captivate Kenyan fans with five performances from December 6 to December 15.

The venues include major cities such as Nairobi, Eldoret, Nanyuki, Mombasa, and Meru.

While more details about her specific venues are yet to be announced, Etana confirmed on her social media pages that she is indeed set to visit Kenya, bringing her soothing reggae beats to her fans.

Jamaican Reggae singer Etana
Jamaican Reggae singer Etana Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his energetic dancehall hits, Jamaican star Sean Paul is set to perform in Nairobi on December 1 at the Waterfront II Gardens.

Returning to Kenya after two decades, Dutty Paul promises a memorable night as fans look forward to enjoying his signature dancehall hits live.

Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul
Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Rhumba lovers can anticipate an electric show as Congolese legend Koffi Olomide takes the stage at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on December 14.

The concert, dubbed Mzuqa Fest, will kick off from 2 p.m. and will also feature performances from the Zaiko Langa Langa Band and top Luo artists, including Prince Indah, Apesi, and Madanji Perimeter.

Legendary Congolese Koffi Olomide
Legendary Congolese Koffi Olomide Koffi Olomide gets green light to perform in Kenya after being deported in 2016 Pulse Live Kenya

After leaving fans disappointed in 2019 by arriving late to his show, Nigerian star Burna Boy is set to make amends this December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Kilometer’ hitmaker will perform at the Nairobi Polo Club on December 30, promising a night filled with Afrobeat hits and an epic performance.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz will headline the Furaha City Festival on December 7 at the Nairobi Polo Club Grounds.

Known for being a staple in Kenyan end-of-year events, Diamond has consistently thrilled his fans in Kenya, and this year will be no different.

ADVERTISEMENT
Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea is set to perform in Kenya at Raha Fest on December 31 at Uhuru Gardens.

Her appearance, confirmed in August, has been long anticipated by her Kenyan fanbase.

Jamaican singer Shenseea
Jamaican singer Shenseea Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Shenseea at the Raha Fest is Tanzanian artist Alikiba, along with the new Bongo star Marioo.

This will be Marioo’s second performance in Kenya this year, marking a significant return for the popular Bongo Flava artists.

Tanzanian musician Alikiba
Tanzanian musician Alikiba Tanzanian musician Alikiba Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Congolese singer Ya Levis is scheduled to headline Raha Rave on December 28 at the Raha Festival, sharing the stage with Shenseea, Alikiba, and Marioo.

Ya Levis
Ya Levis Pulse Live Kenya

The renowned South African record producer and DJ, Uncle Waffles, will kick off the December events in Kenya with a show on November 30.

Her performance promises to set the stage for a month of unforgettable concerts across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Uncle Waffles
Uncle Waffles Pulse Live Kenya

This December, Kenya is set to be a hub of vibrant performances and thrilling entertainment for music lovers from all backgrounds.

With such a diverse line-up, the holiday season promises to be one of the most memorable in recent years.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December

Smart tactic for mbuzi lovers to outsmart butchers & beat Christmas price hikes

Smart tactic for mbuzi lovers to outsmart butchers & beat Christmas price hikes

November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tips

November Men’s Month explained: History, importance & celebration tips

Understanding lip biting - Causes, implications, how to address it

Understanding lip biting - Causes, implications, how to address it

Morin Actress’ baby daddy Wakibiru tells all: How they met, fell in love, split up

Morin Actress’ baby daddy Wakibiru tells all: How they met, fell in love, split up

Meet man beside Shiquo HiiStyle in her journey to the top

Meet man beside Shiquo HiiStyle in her journey to the top

Why married women cheat

Why married women cheat

Proud daddy moment as Ofweneke marks daughter’s graduation in sweet family reunion

Proud daddy moment as Ofweneke marks daughter’s graduation in sweet family reunion

Explore Kenya like never before!

Explore Kenya like never before!

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Uncle Waffles, Burna Boy, Shenseea and Sean Paul

10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December