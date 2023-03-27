How Folk Fusion's Rain Dance Edition went down [Videos]

The Rain Dance Edition, the first event of the year, was held on March 25 at the new location, Havilah Cornerstone Ranch, along the Northern Bypass, Ruaka.

The event drew Folk Fusion lovers from across the country eager to indulge in the mouth-watering delicacies and drinks, dance to the beats of famous artists, and immerse themselves in the vibrant African culture.

The event was a true feast for the senses, with flashy fashion, scrumptious food, refreshing drinks, and fantastic music filling the air.

The event featured performances from famous artists such as Ayrosh, Bensoul, Charisma, Costar Ojwang', Njerae, and rising star Laiso King, who entertained the crowd with their captivating performances.

DJs Ally Fresh and Mura kept the energy level high with their impressive skills on the decks.

The food was served in splendour with everything from Nyama Choma to fry fish and ugali, leaving partygoers licking their fingers.

Drinks were also flowing, with Tusker and Moonlight being served alongside Tropical Beer, which was redeemable with each ticket purchased.

The Rain Dance Edition was just the first of four editions scheduled for 2023, with the next events set for June, September, and December. An annual pass ticket is also available for those who want to attend all the events.

Founded in 2018 by fusion musician Ayrosh, Folk Fusion has become one of Kenya's most popular cultural events, attracting artists from different disciplines who collaborate to tackle topical issues and embrace diversity in language and culture.

The event was initially hosted at 910 James Gichuru and, after that, at Levilla Gardens in Kikuyu before finding a new home at Havillah Cornerstone Ranch.

The 2023 Rain Dance Edition of Folk Fusion was a huge success, and attendees can look forward to more exciting events throughout the year.