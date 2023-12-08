The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

Pulse Mix

In an ode to celebrate Nairobi's vibrant nightlife, the Jägermeister Night Embassy global platform made a dazzling stop in Kenya, unleashing a series of electrifying events that blended music, dance, and fashion.

24th Nov - Edi Muyishime, Katungulu Mwendwa, Luca Rindii & Keilla Okari
24th Nov - Edi Muyishime, Katungulu Mwendwa, Luca Rindii & Keilla Okari

In an ode to celebrate Nairobi's vibrant nightlife, the Jägermeister Night Embassy global platform made a dazzling stop in Kenya, unleashing a series of electrifying events that blended Music, Dance, and Fashion.

Spearheaded by local ambassadors Blinky Bill, Katungulu Mwendwa, and Chiki Kuruka, the Night Embassy Nairobi aimed to redefine the city's cultural and nocturnal landscape.

The grand finale of Night Embassy Nairobi unfolded on December 2, 2023, with a spectacular fashion showcase titled 'CLOUD 9' by Edi Muyishime.

ADVERTISEMENT
24th Nov - Edi Muyishime, Katungulu Mwendwa, Luca Rindii & Keilla Okari
24th Nov - Edi Muyishime, Katungulu Mwendwa, Luca Rindii & Keilla Okari Pulse Live Kenya

The unique Jägermeister experience, named 'NGELI YA NAIRADA', marked the culmination of the program's Fashion, Music, and Dance pillars.

Attendees were treated to exceptional DJ sets by luminaries such as Hiribae, DJ Mura, Foozak, Dylan-S, Paps, Shi, and IV.

As part of the Fashion pillar week, a compelling panel discussion titled 'GRIT & GLAMOUR: Fashion above all else' took place on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel featured influential figures in the industry, including Katungulu Mwendwa, Brian Babu, Keilla Okari, Edi Muyishime, and Luca Rindii.

The Music pillar unfolded on November 17, bringing together a diverse panel comprising Wangechi, Musau Mumo (artist manager), Fena Gitu, Monica Kemoli (Spotify), Rizwan Ibrahim (Kenya Nights), and Taio Tripper (Camp Mulla).

The discussion delved into the growth and journey of Kenyan music, spanning the past, present, and future.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 7 and 9, the Night Embassy Nairobi showcased its dance pillar events at Kiza Restaurant & Lounge.

Under the guidance of dance pillar ambassador Chiki, performers including Davillah Skinnor, Annita Shakiz, Charles Wiglly, Earl Mvera, Ashley Obai, and Kelvin Lore delivered mesmerizing individual performances, captivating the audience with their dance prowess.

The Jägermeister Night Embassy's rendezvous in Nairobi not only created unforgettable experiences for attendees but also left an indelible mark on the city's cultural landscape.

As the night curtains fall on this edition, the echoes of music, dance, and fashion continue to reverberate, symbolising the thriving spirit of Nairobi's nightlife.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

Nelly and Ashanti expecting first child after rekindling their on-and-off love life

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Kibera food vendor makes an offer to French YouTuber after overcharging him

Kibera food vendor makes an offer to French YouTuber after overcharging him

4 things I wish I knew before getting Botox for the first time

4 things I wish I knew before getting Botox for the first time

5 major differences between UTI and STI

5 major differences between UTI and STI

5 ways garlic can improve vaginal health

5 ways garlic can improve vaginal health

Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

24th Nov - Edi Muyishime, Katungulu Mwendwa, Luca Rindii & Keilla Okari

Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm