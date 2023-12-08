Jägermeister night embassy wraps Nairobi tour with a flourish of style & rhythm

Spearheaded by local ambassadors Blinky Bill, Katungulu Mwendwa, and Chiki Kuruka, the Night Embassy Nairobi aimed to redefine the city's cultural and nocturnal landscape.

Fashion extravaganza: CLOUD 9 by Edi Muyishime

The grand finale of Night Embassy Nairobi unfolded on December 2, 2023, with a spectacular fashion showcase titled 'CLOUD 9' by Edi Muyishime.

The unique Jägermeister experience, named 'NGELI YA NAIRADA', marked the culmination of the program's Fashion, Music, and Dance pillars.

Attendees were treated to exceptional DJ sets by luminaries such as Hiribae, DJ Mura, Foozak, Dylan-S, Paps, Shi, and IV.

Grit & glamour: The fashion panel discussion

As part of the Fashion pillar week, a compelling panel discussion titled 'GRIT & GLAMOUR: Fashion above all else' took place on November 22.

The panel featured influential figures in the industry, including Katungulu Mwendwa, Brian Babu, Keilla Okari, Edi Muyishime, and Luca Rindii.

The rhythm of Nairobi: Exploring Kenyan music

The Music pillar unfolded on November 17, bringing together a diverse panel comprising Wangechi, Musau Mumo (artist manager), Fena Gitu, Monica Kemoli (Spotify), Rizwan Ibrahim (Kenya Nights), and Taio Tripper (Camp Mulla).

The discussion delved into the growth and journey of Kenyan music, spanning the past, present, and future.

The dance pillar spectacle

On November 7 and 9, the Night Embassy Nairobi showcased its dance pillar events at Kiza Restaurant & Lounge.

Under the guidance of dance pillar ambassador Chiki, performers including Davillah Skinnor, Annita Shakiz, Charles Wiglly, Earl Mvera, Ashley Obai, and Kelvin Lore delivered mesmerizing individual performances, captivating the audience with their dance prowess.

The Jägermeister Night Embassy's rendezvous in Nairobi not only created unforgettable experiences for attendees but also left an indelible mark on the city's cultural landscape.