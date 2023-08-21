The sports category has moved to a new website.

Shenseea's Nairobi concert postponed abruptly [Details]

Fabian Simiyu

Netizens frustrated after organisers postponed Shensea's concert to October

Jamaican artist Shensea
The organisers of the Sababisha Festival event announced via their Instagram page that they have postponed Shenseea's concert in Kenya.

The Jamaican artist was initially scheduled to captivate Kenyan audiences on August 26th, but it appears that fans will need to exercise patience until October.

Jamaican artist Shensea
"We are sorry to announce that after long consultations between our ground team and Shensea's management team, we have made the decision to postpone the Sababisha Festival which was scheduled to happen on August 26," read part of the announcement.

The press release further emphasized that the event had been rescheduled for October, although they refrained from specifying the exact date.

However, the organisers acknowledged their awareness of the disappointment that such a decision might evoke, particularly among those who had eagerly anticipated the originally announced date.

However, they earnestly requested patience from individuals who had already purchased tickets, assuring them that their efforts were directed towards orchestrating a flawless concert.

Jamaican beauty Shenseea
"We are currently working and coordinating with all stakeholders to secure a new date and sure it will be one worth the wait.

"Meanwhile, please stay connected with us through our social media channels for official announcements and guidelines," Sababisha organisers wrote.

However, they concluded that they would update their fans in case of anything.

brixanahh Na hakuna kitu mnaeza fanya.

nyash.purity Khaii 😭😭 mnataka Sato niende wapi surely , shenseea why now why.

bodepespes Was waiting for this. I talked to their vendors' management and they had a very negative attitude now just imagine their overall management.

_.gachina._ Now lower the price tickets 🎫 or we attend Solfest.

Shenseea
xave_rine_malia And you wait till it remains 4 days for yall to postpone?

boyminac I wish you guys knew how I have been planning for this sato from the last few months siamini adi sato sa mnadai tuishie wapi surely.

djrazerke Hizi vitu mlipie mkiona shenseea ashaland jkia ... hamkuona vile tulifanywa na popcaan you guys never learn.

penggirlndunge Aki ya mungu hii ni mambo gani nimeshanga sana.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

