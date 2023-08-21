Shenseea's Nairobi concert postponed abruptly [Details]

The Jamaican artist was initially scheduled to captivate Kenyan audiences on August 26th, but it appears that fans will need to exercise patience until October.

"We are sorry to announce that after long consultations between our ground team and Shensea's management team, we have made the decision to postpone the Sababisha Festival which was scheduled to happen on August 26," read part of the announcement.

The press release further emphasized that the event had been rescheduled for October, although they refrained from specifying the exact date.

However, the organisers acknowledged their awareness of the disappointment that such a decision might evoke, particularly among those who had eagerly anticipated the originally announced date.

However, they earnestly requested patience from individuals who had already purchased tickets, assuring them that their efforts were directed towards orchestrating a flawless concert.

"We are currently working and coordinating with all stakeholders to secure a new date and sure it will be one worth the wait.

"Meanwhile, please stay connected with us through our social media channels for official announcements and guidelines," Sababisha organisers wrote.

However, they concluded that they would update their fans in case of anything.

Social media reactions

brixanahh Na hakuna kitu mnaeza fanya.

nyash.purity Khaii 😭😭 mnataka Sato niende wapi surely , shenseea why now why.

bodepespes Was waiting for this. I talked to their vendors' management and they had a very negative attitude now just imagine their overall management.

_.gachina._ Now lower the price tickets 🎫 or we attend Solfest.

xave_rine_malia And you wait till it remains 4 days for yall to postpone?

boyminac I wish you guys knew how I have been planning for this sato from the last few months siamini adi sato sa mnadai tuishie wapi surely.

djrazerke Hizi vitu mlipie mkiona shenseea ashaland jkia ... hamkuona vile tulifanywa na popcaan you guys never learn.