Reactions as Konshens says he might not perform in Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Kenyans are not happy with Konshens

Jamaican dancehall artiste Garfield Spence popularly known as Konshens has expressed worry that he might not be able to perform in Kenya.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Konshens said that things were not looking good as per his team.

“Kenya. just got an update from my team, its not looking good,” announced Konshens.

However, the tweet elicited mixed reactions among his Kenyan fans. A section urged him to fire his entire team, while others cautioned him to never disappoint Kenyans who were already expecting him.

On November 4th, the Baseline hit-maker said that he was ready to perform in Nairobi and Mombasa and his team was already in talks with three different entities to make it a reality.

"KENYA! my team just advised me that we are now in talks with 3 different entities! I told them stop playing with my emotions hit me when its final because mi READY AGAIN!😀. And I want both Nairobi and MOMBASA,” read the tweet from Konshens.

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens brings Nairobi to standstill with electrifying performance in 2019 (Pulse Live Kenya)

Konshens in Kenya

In September 2019, Konshens brought Nairobi to a standstill as he treated dancehall fans to fun filled concert at the Ngong Racecourse.

The Jamaican artiste entertained revelers with the best of his hit songs ranging from the famous Turn Me On, Every Gyal, Gal a' Bubble and Baseline.

Reactions after Konshens said he might not come to Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

