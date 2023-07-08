The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Dancehall sensation Tommy Lee set to ignite Kenya on upcoming tour

Fabian Simiyu

Tommy Lee announces Europe and Africa tour

Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee

Dancehall sensation and Jamaican artist Tommy Lee has announced that he will be visiting several African countries, including Kenya, for his upcoming tour.

Tommy Lee made a special announcement to his fans through his Instagram account, expressing his excitement and anticipation for the tour.

"I am thrilled to let you know that Roots Vibes Promotion is bringing my electrifying energy and captivating performances to Europe and Africa for an amazing tour!

Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Konshens confirms his biggest fans are from Nairobi, shares YouTube numbers

"I am also super excited to share that we will be heading to Africa as well! Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana get ready!!! We're going to have an absolute blast together!" Tommy Lee wrote.

The tour, which will kick off from October 26 to November 30, will see the superstar touring Spain and other European countries before coming to Africa.

"Thank you all for your amazing support. I'm looking forward to rocking the stage and creating unforgettable memories with you all. Let's make this tour a legendary one!" Tommy Lee concluded.

Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee Pulse Live Kenya
Tommy Lee Sparta embarked on his deejaying journey in late 2007 at Snipa Studios in Flanker. It was there that he recorded his debut song, 'Spartan Story.'

Initially, he started by performing as an opening act for various local shows, where he caught the attention of the renowned Portmore artist Vybz Kartel.

Recognizing Tommy Lee's potential, Kartel urged him to relocate to Kingston and become an integral part of their musical collective.

Despite the enticing offer from Vybz Kartel to join the Portmore Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta faced a difficult decision.

READ: Jailed dancehall singer Vybz Kartel claims he'll visit Kenya "soon"

Deeply rooted in his family and neighborhood, he was hesitant to leave behind the familiar comforts of home. With conflicting emotions, he ultimately declined the opportunity, opting to stay true to his origins.

Tommy Lee, however, fully embraced his music career in 2010 and eventually accepted Kartel's offer, marking a significant turning point in his life.

From that moment onward, history was made as Tommy Lee's talent flourished and his impact on the music industry grew.

Fabian Simiyu
